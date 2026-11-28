CLEMSON, S.C. — Trailing by 10 points in the third quarter with a shuffled offense and two seconds left on the clock, Clemson pulled off a dramatic 21-17 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Quarterback Trent Pearman capped a 12-play, 77-yard fourth-quarter march by connecting with Bryant Wesco Jr. on a 1-yard touchdown pass with two seconds remaining, giving Clemson (7-4) the edge over South Carolina (6-5). The late score pushed Clemson to eight wins on the season and lifted the Tigers past the Gamecocks in a rivalry clash marked by momentum swings, a late-half scuffle, and defensive stands.

After a scoreless opening quarter that featured punts and a missed 43-yard field goal by Nolan Hauser at the 6:29 mark, Clemson struck first early in the second period. A nine-play, 90-yard drive spanning 4:47 included a 26-yard completion from Pearman to Clark Sanderson, a 15-yard pass-interference penalty on Vicari Swain, and a 12-yard touchdown catch on the right side by Olsen Patt-Henry at 12:59 for a 7-0 Clemson lead.

South Carolina answered with a 13-play, 63-yard possession that took 6:24 off the clock, converting on third down twice before Ashton Hampton’s sack and London Merritt’s quarterback hurry stalled the drive at the Clemson 12-yard line. Malik Orsan converted a 30-yard field goal at 6:35 to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Late in the half, South Carolina took over at its own 20 with 1:49 left and covered 80 yards in seven plays. LaNorris Sellers ripped off a 44-yard keeper on first down to reach the Clemson 25 and finished the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds left, putting South Carolina ahead 10-7.

Turning Point: Late Hit Sparks Brawl Before Clemson’s Fourth-Quarter Surge

The touchdown at the end of the first half erupted into chaos as Sellers crossed the goal line, taking a hit from Clemson’s Ashton Hampton that triggered a massive scuffle and offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties across the game.

South Carolina carried that momentum into the third quarter. Following opening three-and-outs by both offenses, the Gamecocks marched 48 yards in four plays, aided by a Clemson personal foul on Kourtney Kelly and a pre-snap delay-of-game penalty, before Sellers hit Brady Hunt on the right for a touchdown at 9:48 to stretch the lead to 17-7.

Clemson’s offense stumbled right after that score when a strip-sack by Justin Okoronkwo and fumble recovery by Fred ‘JayR’ Johnson ended a possession at the Clemson 10-yard line. Defensive coordinator Tom Allen’s unit kept Clemson alive, stopping South Carolina on fourth-and-goal when DJ Black could not hold onto Sellers’ pass over the middle. After Clemson punted from its own 5, South Carolina drove to the Clemson 41 before Sammy Brown knifed in for a 1-yard loss on fourth down at the 2:59 mark.

That fourth-down stop ignited Clemson’s rally. Pearman connected deep up the middle with Clark Sanderson for 31 yards to the South Carolina 28 and added a 17-yard pass to Bryant Wesco Jr., setting up a 7-yard direct-snap run by Chris Denson and a 1-yard touchdown run by Jarvis Green with 20 seconds left in the third quarter to trim the gap to 17-14.

In the fourth quarter, Clemson’s defense continued to stifle South Carolina. Elliot Washington II made three tackles and broke up consecutive passes on second and third down late in a South Carolina series starting from the 1-yard line, forcing a punt with 2:32 remaining. Pearman then engineered the game-winning drive, using keeper runs of 12 and 15 yards, Jarvis Green’s runs and short catches, Chris Denson’s reviewed 11-yard third-down pickup, and a 14-yard pass-interference penalty against Quay’sheed Scott at the 2-yard line before finding Wesco Jr. in the end zone with two seconds left.

Key Performances: Pearman Guides Shuffled Offense While Allen’s Defense Holds Firm