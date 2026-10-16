Clemson Faces Harsh Reality As Paul Finebaum Torches Dabo Swinney

In the wake of Clemson’s lopsided 41-13 home defeat to No. 4 Miami on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum issued another scathing critique of Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, declaring that the two-time national championship coach needs a fresh start away from Death Valley.

Appearing on The Matt Barrie Show, Finebaum stated that Swinney “needs to be looking for another destination at some point.”

Lowering the Standard in Death Valley

Evaluating the fallout from Saturday’s blowout, Finebaum lamented how national expectations around Clemson have slipped compared to the sport’s perennial heavyweights.

“I was watching the game, and my wife said, ‘Clemson looks pretty good.’ I’m like, by whose standards? By their own standards of recent years, Matt,” Finebaum said. “And we judge them, that normally, any loss by Clemson used to be treated in the same way as a loss by Nick Saban or Kirby Smart or Ryan Day. And now it’s just like, ‘Oh, okay, well, they hung in there.’ If you bet the money line in the first half, you probably won. But you’re right. And that’s what happens when you settle.

“And I’m not going to start up again on Dabo. I can’t say any more than I’ve already said. But he’s another guy that if he wants to die on that hill, he will die on that hill. He needs to be looking for another destination at some point.”

Co-host Matt Barrie highlighted the noticeable gap in quality during the contest, observing that Clemson’s offense and defense didn’t “look like they belong on the same field with Miami”—marking a dramatic departure for a program that long stood as the gold standard of the ACC and national title contention.

The Runway Is Coming to an End

Addressing Swinney’s historic accomplishments, Finebaum used the analogy of a “runway” that past glory provides, cautioning that past equity eventually expires if results do not materialize.

“It works in every field. Whether it’s what we do, whether it’s politics, whether it’s entertainment – when you’ve done what Dabo has done, you have a very long runway. But there comes a point when you get to the end of that runway, and if you don’t lift off, you are going to crash,” Finebaum added.

‘Nobody Is Shooting Straight with Dabo’

Finebaum argued that Swinney has arrived at an impasse where he can no longer accurately assess his program’s trajectory, pointing to a culture of “enablers” shielding him from harsh truths.

“We’ve been around various people in similar situations. And then there comes a point where you can’t see yourself any longer, and he can’t,” Finebaum said. “I’ve seen it with a lot of colleagues over the years — and I realize I’m in an unusual business — but you have to take it. You need somebody to tell you, ‘Hey, this is terrible.’ And that’s the problem. We have a lot of enablers in every field, including the one we’re in. And somebody needs to shoot straight, and nobody is shooting straight with Dabo.

“And he lives in a bubble in a small town where he goes down to the square and everybody loves him and talks about Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. But unfortunately, nobody knows who’s playing quarterback anymore, and that’s the problem.”

With the loss to Miami, Clemson dropped to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in ACC competition. Following an open date, Swinney and the Tigers return to action on Saturday, Oct. 17, hosting Charleston Southern at Memorial Stadium.