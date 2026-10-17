Clemson Tigers Unleash First-Half Mayhem in 34-0 Demolition

CLEMSON, S.C. — Chris Johnson Jr. scored two rushing touchdowns, Nolan Hauser drilled a monster 59-yard field goal, and Clemson turned in a relentless 24-point second-quarter surge to build a commanding 34-0 halftime lead over Charleston Southern on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson (3-2) controlled every phase from the opening kickoff, when Johnson Jr. returned Will Laing’s kick 43 yards into Buccaneers territory. That set up an eight-play drive capped by Hauser’s 41-yard field goal just over two minutes into the contest. Charleston Southern (3-3) mounted its best offensive sequence on the ensuing possession, leaning on an 18-yard burst up the middle by Hakeem Watters to reach the Clemson 32-yard line. However, the drive stalled, and Matt Rolader pushed a 50-yard field goal attempt wide left.

The Tigers quickly capitalized on the missed opportunity. Moving 68 yards in nine plays, Tait Reynolds connected with Bryant Wesco Jr. on a pair of 10-yard completions before Johnson Jr. finished the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to extend the margin to 10-0 with 5:17 left in the opening frame.

Clemson kept its foot on the gas in the second quarter. Following a Baxter Pearce punt that Wesco Jr. returned 25 yards, the Tigers converted a fourth-and-2 at the Buccaneers’ 7-yard line with a 5-yard carry by Gideon Davidson. Two plays later, Davidson bounced up the middle for a 7-yard touchdown plunge to make it 17-0.

Disaster struck for Charleston Southern midway through the second quarter. After moving into Clemson territory, the Buccaneers faced a fourth-and-3 at the Tigers’ 17-yard line. A fumbled snap resulted in a 13-yard loss recovered on downs by Ashton Hampton at the Clemson 30. Reynolds then orchestrated a nine-play, 70-yard scoring drive highlighted by short passes to Christian Bentancur—including a 32-yard catch-and-run down to the 8-yard line. Johnson Jr. capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run at the 5:30 mark to push the lead to 24-0.

Just nine seconds later, Clemson struck again when a fumble on the ensuing kickoff sequence resulted in a defensive touchdown with 5:21 remaining, ballooning the advantage to 31-0.

Clemson was not done before the break. After London Merritt notched a 4-yard sack on Jared Echols to force another Buccaneers punt, Reynolds guided Clemson into field goal range. Hauser trotted out with 47 seconds on the clock and drilled a 59-yard field goal, sending the Tigers into the locker room ahead 34-0.

For the half, Clemson outgained Charleston Southern 212 to 64 in total yards and held a 16-5 edge in first downs. The Tigers racked up 118 yards on the ground, led by Davidson’s 46 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Reynolds went 12-of-20 passing for 94 yards while adding 31 rushing yards on six scrambles. Bentancur led all receivers with three receptions for 51 yards, while Wesco Jr. hauled in four passes for 25 yards.

Charleston Southern was limited to just 14 net rushing yards on 12 attempts and went 0-for-4 on third downs and 0-for-1 on fourth downs. Echols completed 6 of 9 passes for 50 yards, targeting Maxwell Warren four times for 38 yards. Watters paced the Buccaneers’ ground attack with 25 yards on six carries. Avery Dixon led all defensive players with five solo tackles and a tackle for loss.