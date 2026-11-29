Even after finishing 8-4 with a dramatic, near-last-second winning touchdown pass from Trent Pearman to Bryant Wesco to beat South Carolina, Clemson remains behind the Gamecocks in ESPN’s Football Power Index—and Dabo Swinney is still looking for more “street cred” as postseason polls approach.

Clemson held steady at No. 46 in the FPI, while South Carolina slipped two spots to No. 37 despite ending the regular season at 6-6. Because of the gap in the ratings, the FPI metrics still project South Carolina as roughly a three-point favorite on a neutral field (9.2-5.9) following Clemson’s four-point rivalry victory.

Swinney Pushes Back on Perception and Rankings

Speaking Saturday night after sealing rivalry bragging rights, Swinney sarcastically suggested that beating an SEC opponent might be what it takes for the Tigers to earn broader recognition.

“I know last week, I think the 17th ranked team in the country was 7-4,” Swinney said. “We’re frickin’ 8-4 and maybe if we beat an SEC team, maybe we’ll get a little street cred. It seems to be a big deal. So maybe we’ll get a vote (for the rankings). I think they beat Tennessee a few weeks ago. Tennessee‘s pretty good. I think Tennessee‘s probably going to the Playoffs.

“So, maybe them Tigers… oh man, oh God. Maybe you’ll have to put us in the top 25. Man. Man. The trajectory of our program, maybe it’s not in the ditch. Maybe it’s actually going in a good direction and y’all just really don’t quite see it like these kids do. Really proud of them. They never gave up. They stayed together. And to win one like that? They won’t ever forget it.”

Early Top 25 projections from CBS and On3 late Saturday and early Sunday left Clemson out, and the Tigers have not appeared in the AP Top 25 since Sept. 7, 2025. Official bowl pairings arrive next Sunday, with one early CBS Sports projection pairing Clemson against UCLA in San Diego’s Holiday Bowl.