Dabo Swinney walked into the postgame media room with barely any voice left after Clemson’s 21-17 rivalry victory over South Carolina, yet his message was unmistakable: the Tigers altered the course of program history with a finish he called “better than Rudy.”

Capped by walk-on quarterback Trent Pearman’s walk-off touchdown against the Gamecocks, the comeback capped a turbulent regular season in which many observers had written Clemson off following Tait Reynolds’ season-ending injury and a 20-6 home loss to Georgia Tech.

“These kids altered the course of history because they had- they were fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission, and I’m really proud of them, and, you know, what they did last week and what they did tonight- I mean, this storybook.”

Walk-Ons, Freshmen and a Theme of Faith

Swinney said the idea of altering history had anchored his pregame message after sharing a favorite quote with the roster a couple of weeks earlier as outside expectations dipped.

“I shared a quote with the team a couple of weeks ago, you know, because I felt like a lot of people had quit on us, and these kids, and it’s one of my favorite quotes, and it says that a group of determined spirits with an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history, because I think a lot of people had already written us off at 6-6, probably a lot of y’all,” Swinney said.

“I mean, this is storybook,” Swinney said. “I mean, it’s better than Rudy.”

Along with Pearman’s late heroics, Clemson leaned on contributions from across a depleted roster against South Carolina—including walk-on receiver Clark Sanderson pacing the team with 57 receiving yards and freshman Gordon Sellars logging four catches for 46 yards in his first career start.

“We’re down a bunch of people, and it’s just special to be a part of, and what you saw tonight, you saw the heart of Clemson,” Swinney said. “You saw the heart of our team. You saw the will to win.”

For Swinney, the emotion of the night reflected weeks of resilience in the locker room, Monday resets and a 10th victory in the last 12 meetings in the rivalry series.

“You talk about kids that care about this place and care about their teammates, and it’s just special to be a part of,” Swinney said. “It’s emotional for me. It really is emotional, because, I mean, people have no idea how hard we work and how much goes into just a game or a practice, and to see these kids just reset every week. Every week, they’ve come in there on Monday. I’m like, what is it? And they go, ‘It’s game week,’ and no matter what, and they just kept that enthusiasm all year. They didn’t ever splinter. They stayed together, and, hey, man, I’m really proud of them. It’s a heck of a finish. It’s 10 out of the last 12 in this series, and it’s a big deal.”