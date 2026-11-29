Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney broke down in tears several times during his postgame interview with ESPN sideline reporter Marilyn Payne after Clemson’s 21-17 victory over South Carolina on Saturday, later explaining the weight of external criticism surrounding the program.

Swinney pointed to the constant negativity his current players face as outside noise piles up around the Tigers.

“If you Google my name, you read nothing good. Nothing,” Swinney said. “That’s what these kids, that’s what they live in. Their coach gets trashed every day. We get trashed every day because, and we are guilty as charged, for not winning my tenth ACC title these last two years.“

Owning Expectations and Calling Out Critics

Swinney acknowledged the standards Clemson has set over the years while taking aim at critics—including alumni who have spoken out publicly.

“I am guilty for not having our 14th ten-win season these last two years. I am guilty of not making our eighth playoff. I am guilty of those things. All they read or hear about his trash on their coach.”

Swinney also called out former Clemson players for past comments made from public platforms.

“I do not pay any attention to it. I could care less,” Swinney said. “That is the world they live in, listening to that noise,” he said. “We have former players trashing us that gave platforms.“