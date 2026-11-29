Dabo Swinney became emotional on ESPN as he thanked his players after Clemson rallied past South Carolina 21-17 on Saturday, capping a dramatic regular-season finale with Trent Pearman’s touchdown pass with two seconds remaining.

For Swinney, the moment carried the weight of a turbulent season marked by injuries, tough defeats and persistent questions about the direction of the program.

“It’s been a long year. There’s been a bunch of crap. I’ve got special players,” Swinney said. “That’s all that matters to me, is the young men in that locker room, because they’ve had my back all freaking year and I’m so thankful to that team and this is for them and our fans that needed a moment like this. This was special.”

A Late Drive and Third-Quarter Stops

Just two weeks earlier, Clemson lost 20-6 at home to Georgia Tech and cycled through four quarterbacks after Tait Reynolds suffered a knee injury. Pearman made his first career start the following week in a road win at Duke, and in his second start, he took over at Clemson’s 23-yard line with 2:30 left and the Tigers trailing their rival by three points.

Pearman scrambled for 33 yards on the final march and targeted Bryant Wesco twice near the goal line. The first pass drew a pass interference penalty, and two plays later Wesco hauled in the 1-yard touchdown catch that put Clemson ahead for good. Pearman, who grew up around the program as the son of Clemson assistant Danny Pearman, finished with 197 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson’s rally also leaned on two fourth-down stops in the third quarter after falling behind 17-7. Sammy Brown stuffed LaNorris Sellers on the second stop, setting up a five-play drive capped by Jarvis Green’s touchdown run to pull Clemson within three. With Pearman guiding the offense to back-to-back wins in his first two starts, the Tigers closed the regular season at 8-4.