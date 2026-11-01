Dabo Swinney Sends Fierce Message on Clemson’s Future After Florida State Win

Dabo Swinney is not oblivious to the noise surrounding Clemson’s current reality, nor is he apologizing for the path forward.

Following a 36-24 victory over Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, the veteran head coach confronted his program’s unfamiliar 5-3 mark with a mixture of grounded realism and unbending defiance. While acknowledging that three losses before November fall short of Death Valley’s championship expectations, Swinney made it abundantly clear that he believes the foundation is already shifting back toward dominance.

“Our record isn’t what we want it to be, but this team’s getting better, and they’ve been getting better really all year,” Swinney said. “And sometimes it doesn’t always show up the way we might want it to, but these kids are together. They prepare the right way. They play the right way.”

The Path Back Up

The victory in Tallahassee pushed the Tigers to 3-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, but for Swinney, the triumph served as tangible evidence that his locker room possesses the grit and trajectory required to stage a meaningful late-season surge.

Rather than viewing the 2026 campaign as a regression, Swinney framed the grind as the groundwork for another championship cycle, insisting the program is “building our way back to the top” by adhering strictly to “the Clemson way.”

“I wish we had a couple more wins, but I like what I see with this team and their spirit and their heart and the potential that we have to not only have a really good finish this year, but to really build something special, as we build our way back to the top at Clemson,” Swinney said. “Because that’s what we’re doing. We’re building our way back to the top, and we’re doing it the Clemson way. The right way.”

Unapologetic Identity

When pressed to define what returning to national prominence “the right way” entails in an era dominated by wholesale roster overhauls, Swinney’s philosophy centered entirely on institutional and personal identity: “doing what I believe is right for Clemson. Being me.”

To Swinney, operating with internal “conviction” remains paramount, regardless of external critique.

“Be me. Just be me. That’s what it means,” Swinney said. “I have a program that has conviction in the way we do things. Serves these kids’ hearts. Develops them as men. Just continue to win the right way, and that’s all I know how to do is be me. And if that ain’t good enough, it ain’t good enough. But I believe in who we are at Clemson, the way we do things. We’ve got great kids on this team. We have great kids.”

Proven Blueprint

Swinney’s conviction is backed by historic precedent. Having guided Clemson to seven College Football Playoff appearances, nine ACC titles, and two national crowns, he rejected the notion that the program’s standard has permanently eroded.

“We’re going to continue to recruit the right kind of guys that fit our program, that care about the place, and we’re going to retain guys,” Swinney said. “We’re going to graduate guys, and we’re going to build back to the top. Been there many times.”

Clemson returns to action next Saturday on the road against Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on ESPN2.