Explosive Matchup Stats and Bold Final Predictions for Clemson-Syracuse

When the Clemson Tigers travel into the JMA Wireless Dome to take on the Syracuse Orange on Saturday at noon ET, far more than bowl positioning and conference standing will hang in the balance. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney enters the clash tied with Bobby Bowden with 117 career ACC regular-season victories, meaning a road triumph would grant him sole possession of the all-time conference record.

Standing in the Tigers’ way is a Syracuse team led by head coach Fran Brown that stunned Clemson in Death Valley last season and looks to derail Swinney’s march into the record books.

Game Info & Betting Odds

Matchup: Clemson Tigers (5-3, 3-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (4-4, 2-4 ACC)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY

TV Broadcast: ESPN2

Point Spread: Clemson -2.5

Over/Under (Total Points): 50.5

Syracuse Passing Attack vs. Clemson Secondary

Syracuse’s primary weapon is a high-volume aerial assault that ranks No. 17 in the FBS, generating 275.4 passing yards per game behind quarterback Steve Angeli. The Orange throw the football on 49.13% of their snaps (#60) and rank No. 7 nationally with 38.3 pass attempts per game, pushing their total offensive output to 425.4 yards per game (#25).

That air-heavy approach meets a stingy Clemson pass defense allowing only 228.6 passing yards per contest (#79) and limiting opposing passers to a 58.65% completion rate (#31) and 6.8 yards per pass (#39). The Tigers feature a ball-hawking secondary spearheaded by cornerback Elliot Washington II, who enters Saturday tied for the FBS lead with five interceptions. On the other side of the field sits junior cornerback Ashton Hampton, recently named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen spoke glowingly about Hampton’s rise and impact:

“That’s awesome, but I’m not surprised. He’s one of those young men that, as I mentioned, as we sat down and talked about his goals for this season and how you’re going to help him accomplish those, man, he’s just responded. “He’s one of those unique guys that has the physical traits. You know, he’s all of 6-2, 200-plus pounds and can run. He’s sticky in coverage, which usually the sticky guys are smaller guys, you know? So he has that ability, that short-area quickness, and the technique to play that way, and then also the long speed as well to go with it… “He’s got a high football IQ, man, and that’s important. You get a lot of questions. When the scouts come to you, they don’t really usually ask me much about the football part. They can they can watch that.. They can see the film. It’s, ‘How does he process? Is he able to learn multiple things and can he make adjustments? And man, he is so good at that… “So, the physical traits, the character of the person, man, what an unbelievable young man. And he’s fun to be around. He’s got a personality that’s big and boisterous, but he backs it up. But he also enjoys life. Strong person of faith. He’s got a great family. I know his dad. We coached together. Known him since he was little. He was a coach’s kid on our staff when I was in South Florida. So it’s just awesome to see him develop into this impressive young man that’s playing at a really high level on the field, and he represents this program in an elite way off the field. “So I keep saying that when your best players are your hardest workers… No one’s worked any harder. I mean, I don’t know if he ever lost a sprint, a hill, any rep at all the whole offseason. And he’s one of your hardest workers, he’s one of your toughest guys, he’s in the weight room, and he embraces all that. Man, that’s a great combination… I’m excited for him to be able to keep being a leader on our defense and keep playing great lockdown corner, which is a great thing to have in any defense for sure. Proud of Ashton. He’s awesome.”

Clemson’s pass rush adds another obstacle for Syracuse. Defensive end Will Heldt (7.0 sacks) and linebacker Sammy Brown anchor a unit holding an opponent sack rate of 7.78% (#32). With Syracuse throwing an interception on 3.36% of its passes (#115) and carrying a -0.4 turnover margin per game (#97), mistakes in the Dome could turn costly against a Clemson defense averaging 1.4 takeaways per contest (#32).

Clemson Offense & Special Teams vs. Syracuse Defense

Clemson’s offense, led by true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds and sophomore running back Gideon Davidson, has produced 21.3 points per game (#105) and 320.7 total yards per contest (#118). The Tigers lean heavily on their ground game, running on 52.42% of plays (#68) for 140.7 rushing yards per game (#77).

Syracuse’s defense surrenders 29.7 points (#98) and 373.7 total yards (#71) per contest, while allowing 4.2 yards per carry (#75) and 5.6 yards per play (#82). Syracuse defensive end Keyshawn Johnson (6.0 sacks) presents a disruption risk for a Clemson offense that has conceded a 10.59% sack rate (#130).

Clemson’s depth across multiple units remains a signature tenet under Swinney, who noted the strategic benefit of building rotational experience:

“We’re fully committed to playing guys who deserve to play,” Swinney said. “You commit to a guy early in the season, and even if a guy has only played 10 percent of the snaps, when you get to game eight or nine, they’ve got some good experience.”

Where Clemson holds a significant edge is execution inside the scoring areas and special teams. The Tigers rank No. 27 nationally in red-zone scoring efficiency at 90.48%, whereas Syracuse’s red-zone defense allows points on 85.71% of trips (#83). Furthermore, Clemson placekicker Nolan Hauser has posted a 95.24% field goal conversion mark (#6), converting 23 of 24 attempts on the year. In contrast, Syracuse kicker Tripp Woody and the Orange field-goal unit have converted just 61.11% of their attempts, ranking No. 119 in the FBS.

Discipline could also prove decisive: Syracuse is one of the most penalized teams in the FBS, averaging 9.0 penalties per game (#136) and 79.4 penalty yards per game (#136). Clemson averages 6.9 penalties (#79) and 65.0 penalty yards (#99).

Key Matchup Comparison

Statistical Category Clemson Tigers Syracuse Orange Edge Points / Game 21.3 (#105) 26.4 (#62) Syracuse Opponent Points / Game 24.7 (#60) 29.7 (#98) Clemson Total Yards / Game 320.7 (#118) 425.4 (#25) Syracuse Opponent Total Yards / Game 365.4 (#59) 373.7 (#71) Clemson Yards / Play 4.5 (#126) 5.2 (#89) Syracuse Opponent Yards / Play 5.1 (#42) 5.6 (#82) Clemson Passing Yards / Game 180.0 (#116) 275.4 (#17) Syracuse Opponent Passing Yards / Game 228.6 (#79) 238.4 (#94) Clemson Rushing Yards / Game 140.7 (#77) 150.0 (#67) Syracuse Opponent Rushing Yards / Game 136.9 (#49) 135.3 (#47) Syracuse 3rd Down Conversion % 28.85% (#131) 37.39% (#85) Syracuse Opponent 3rd Down Conversion % 34.74% (#34) 40.23% (#74) Clemson 4th Down Conversion % 63.64% (#33) 64.00% (#32) Syracuse Red Zone Scoring % 90.48% (#27) 81.25% (#92) Clemson Field Goal Conversion % 95.24% (#6) 61.11% (#119) Clemson Turnover Margin / Game +0.1 (#52) -0.4 (#97) Clemson Penalties / Game 6.9 (#79) 9.0 (#136) Clemson Penalty Yards / Game 65.0 (#99) 79.4 (#136) Clemson Time of Possession % (excl OT) 48.89% (#81) 55.06% (#11) Syracuse

Final Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Clemson Tigers -2.5

Total Pick: UNDER 50.5

Projected Score: Clemson 26, Syracuse 20

Clemson holds a 10-3 series advantage over Syracuse and has never lost consecutive games to the Orange. Swinney’s squads are 26-14 in rematch games following a loss, and the Tigers have won five straight ACC road contests. While Syracuse holds the statistical advantage in total yardage and third-down conversions, the matchup hinges on turnover margin, penalties, and red-zone finishing. Syracuse’s penchant for penalties (9.0 per game) combined with a negative turnover margin (-0.4) will create short fields for the Tigers, while Hauser’s accuracy will ensure Clemson capitalizes on drives inside the 40. Expect Clemson’s pass defense to generate timely stops against Angeli, clearing the path for Swinney to claim his record-breaking 118th ACC regular-season victory in a tight road battle.