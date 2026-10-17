The Good, the Bad, and the Bizarre in Clemson’s 37-0 Crushing of Charleston Southern

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson notched its fourth victory of the season with an emphatic 37-0 shutout of Charleston Southern before 75,917 fans at Memorial Stadium. While the Tigers dismantled the Buccaneers with a 24-point second-quarter barrage and held the visitors to a minuscule 76 total yards, the afternoon featured plenty of sharp contrasts.

From special teams heroics and relentless defensive pressure to unforced miscues and backup quarterback turbulence, here are the primary ups and downs from Saturday’s contest.

The Ups

1. A Suffocating, Historic Defensive Masterclass

Clemson’s defense pitched a complete game shutout, holding Charleston Southern to just six total first downs and 76 yards of total offense on 45 plays.

The Tigers completely neutralized the Buccaneers on money downs, forcing an 0-for-11 mark on third-down conversion attempts and stopping both fourth-down tries.

Up front, Clemson lived in the backfield all afternoon, amassing four sacks for minus-25 yards and 13 tackles for loss for minus-52 yards.

Caden Story wreaked havoc along the defensive interior with 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss, while London Merritt and Vic Burley each registered solo sacks.

The defensive unit directly contributed to the scoring column when a forced fumble on a second-quarter kickoff sequence was scooped up for a defensive touchdown.

2. Nolan Hauser’s Big Leg & Elite Special Teams Spark

Kicker Nolan Hauser delivered a flawless performance, converting all three of his field goal attempts and going 4-for-4 on extra points to tally 13 total kicking points.

Hauser drilled a 41-yarder in the opening frame, added a 44-yarder early in the fourth quarter, and launched a booming 59-yard field goal as the first half expired.

Chris Johnson Jr. gave Clemson instant momentum on the opening kickoff, returning Will Laing’s boot 43 yards into Buccaneers territory.

Bryant Wesco Jr. added dynamic field position in the punt return game, including a 25-yard return into Charleston Southern territory.

3. Balanced, Punishing Ground Game

Clemson ran the football with authority, racking up 231 net rushing yards and three touchdowns on 46 attempts (5.0 yards per carry).

Gideon Davidson led all primary ballcarriers with 59 yards and a 7-yard touchdown on 13 carries.

Chris Johnson Jr. served as the ultimate red-zone finisher, finding the end zone on runs of 6 yards and 2 yards.

Tait Reynolds showed exceptional mobility from the pocket, scrambling seven times for 40 yards without taking a single sack.

Max Wilson provided explosive second-half energy, ripping off 52 yards on just seven carries (7.4 yards per attempt).

4. Charleston Southern’s Second-Half Defensive Resilience

Despite facing a 34-0 deficit at halftime, Charleston Southern’s defense tightened significantly over the final two quarters, surrendering only a single field goal over the entire second half.

Linebacker Taivon Snipe paced all players with 10 total tackles (four solo), while Avery Dixon posted seven solo stops and a tackle for loss.

The Buccaneers’ secondary created two fourth-quarter takeaways: Mylan Bowen jumped a pass for a 45-yard interception return, and Kason Hooks picked off another throw directly in the end zone to prevent a Clemson touchdown.

The Downs

1. Charleston Southern’s Total Offensive Paralysis

The Buccaneers could not establish any offensive rhythm, managing only 26 net rushing yards on 32 attempts (0.8 yards per carry).

Starting quarterback Jared Echols was limited to 50 passing yards on 7-of-12 passing before being replaced, while backup Caden Clay went 0-for-1 and was sacked three times for minus-21 yards.

CSU’s ground game was frequently tackled behind the line of scrimmage, losing 51 total yards on rushing attempts.

CSU failed to convert a single third down the entire game, finishing 0-for-11 and forcing Baxter Pearce to punt seven times.

2. Costly Special Teams Disasters for the Buccaneers

Charleston Southern missed an early opportunity to tie the game in the first quarter when Matt Rolader pushed a 50-yard field goal wide left.

Midway through the second quarter, facing a fourth-and-3 at the Clemson 17-yard line, a botched snap resulted in a 13-yard loss and a crushing turnover on downs.

Moments later, trailing 24-0, a fumbled return on the ensuing kickoff gave Clemson an immediate recovery in the end zone for a back-breaking defensive touchdown.

3. Clemson’s Backup Quarterback Sputter & Fourth-Quarter Turnovers

After Reynolds operated an efficient offense in the first half (17-of-26 for 127 yards), backup quarterback Trent Pearman struggled with accuracy and ball security.

Pearman completed 8 of 13 passes for 80 yards but threw two fourth-quarter interceptions that snuffed out prime scoring opportunities.

Pearman’s first interception was returned 45 yards by Bowen into Clemson territory, while his second was picked off in the end zone by Hooks on a first-and-goal snap from the 7-yard line.

4. Clemson Penalties and Red-Zone Stalls

Clemson was flagged eight times for 70 penalty yards, repeatedly giving away field position and stalling promising drives.

Despite running 54 plays in opponent territory (63% of their total snaps), the Tigers scored touchdowns on only three of their six red-zone opportunities.

Clemson failed to score a single offensive touchdown over the final 35 minutes of regulation, settling for a 44-yard field goal and coughing up two turnovers.

Key Game Performance Indicators