Live Game Thread: Clemson-Charleston Southern

Following an open date last week, Clemson will return to action this week as the Tigers prepare to host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Saturday, Oct. 17. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. is set for noon ET on ACC Network.

The FBS vs. FCS matchup is part of Clemson’s commitment to in-state programs. Of Clemson’s 1,347 all-time games, 300 (22.3 percent) have been played against teams from the state of South Carolina. Clemson is presently 221-66-13 all-time against foes from South Carolina and has a winning record against all 12 Palmetto State opponents it has faced all-time.

Saturday has been designated as Military Appreciation Day, a nod to Clemson’s roots as a military school from its founding in 1889 until its move to a coeducational civilian institution in 1955.

Memorial Stadium is named and dedicated in honor of Clemson alumni who have made the supreme sacrifice in service of the country, and directly behind its east end zone is the Scroll of Honor, which bears the name of nearly 500 Clemson alumni who have died during military service.

The national anthem on Saturday will include a flyover by two F-15s, though Clemson hopes that will not be the lone display of air power for the afternoon. In Clemson’s most recent game on Oct. 3, freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds threw for a career-high 295 yards against No. 4 Miami (Fla.), helping wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. to career highs in receptions (nine) and receiving yards (152).