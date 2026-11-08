Report Card After Clemson’s Bizarre Zero-Offensive Touchdown Win

Winning ugly is still winning, but Clemson’s 18-13 victory over Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome tested the limits of that adage. The Tigers earned bowl eligibility at 6-3 (4-2 ACC) despite failing to reach the end zone on offense, relying instead on a defensive touchdown and four field goals to hold off the Orange (4-5, 2-5 ACC). Here is the full unit-by-unit grade breakdown from Saturday’s contest.

Rushing Offense: B+

Clemson generated 162 net rushing yards on 34 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt against a stubborn Syracuse box. Running back Jarvis Green set the tone on the very first play from scrimmage with a 53-yard burst down the left sideline, finishing with 85 yards on just nine carries (9.4 yards per rush). Quarterback Tait Reynolds was equally critical on the ground, carrying 15 times for 61 net yards and four first downs. Reynolds came up biggest when it mattered most, rushing for 10 yards on third-and-8 and 13 yards on second-and-8 in the final three minutes to run out the clock and ice the game.

Passing Offense: C-

The Tigers produced chunk plays through the air but lacked rhythm and consistency. Reynolds completed 17 of 28 passes for 161 yards with one interception, absorbing three sacks for 17 yards lost. Clemson’s longest pass of the afternoon came on a trick play midway through the second quarter, when wideout Bryant Wesco Jr. took a snap and fired a 36-yard completion downfield to T.J. Moore. Wesco was Reynolds’ top target, hauling in six passes for 100 yards, including a 53-yard strike in the first quarter. However, Reynolds was intercepted late in the second quarter by Davien Kerr, and the passing attack stalled repeatedly in Syracuse territory.

Red Zone & Scoring Efficiency: D

Clemson’s inability to finish drives almost proved fatal. The Tigers ventured into the red zone three times and came away with nine total points—all on short field goals by Nolan Hauser. Clemson also struggled mightily on late downs, converting just 4 of 16 third-down opportunities (25%). To compound matters, after Jahiem Lawson’s third-quarter defensive touchdown, Sammy Brown was stuffed at the 1-yard line on a two-point rushing attempt, keeping it a two-possession game rather than pushing the lead to 14.

Defensive Front: A-

Clemson’s front seven dictated terms when the game hung in the balance. The Tigers registered three sacks for 24 yards lost, six tackles for loss, and six quarterback hurries. Kourtney Kelly provided the game’s signature moment at 6:39 of the third quarter, storming into the Syracuse backfield for a 10-yard sack of Steve Angeli and jarring the football loose. Defensive end Jahiem Lawson scooped up the fumble and returned it 22 yards for Clemson’s only touchdown. Lawson also recorded a 6-yard sack of his own, while Amare Adams contributed a third sack. Syracuse managed 117 rushing yards on 33 carries (3.5 yards per rush), as Clemson routinely blew up designed runs in the backfield.

Secondary: B+

The Tigers’ defensive backs faced 40 pass attempts, surrendering 263 yards but limiting Angeli to a 45% completion rate (18 of 40) and an 8-to-1 pass breakup advantage. Ashton Hampton delivered a standout showing, recording eight solo tackles, two pass breakups, and a game-saving touchback interception at the Clemson goal line with 6:03 left in regulation. While the secondary permitted a late 5-play, 74-yard touchdown drive to tight end Daunte Bacheyie in the fourth quarter, they held Calvin Russell III and Justus Ross-Simmons without a score on 19 combined targets.

Special Teams: A-

Kicker Nolan Hauser carried Clemson’s offense on his shoulders. Hauser went 4-for-5 on field goals, connecting from 32, 36, 37, and a career-long 54-yard missile in the third quarter. Hauser also handled punting duties on two occasions, averaging 54.5 yards with a long of 57. Robert Gunn III delivered five touchbacks on six kickoffs. The lone blemish on special teams came in the first quarter when Wesco muffed a punt at his own 49-yard line, which was recovered by Syracuse’s Fran Brown Jr..