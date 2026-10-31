Why Nobody Saw This Surprising Clemson vs. Florida State Line Coming

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Clemson enters Saturday night searching for answers and redemption, but oddsmakers still view the Tigers as an uphill fighter inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Late betting line movement, however, suggests the gap between two struggling Atlantic Coast Conference programs may be tightening. According to FanDuel, Clemson is currently listed as a 5.5-point underdog for Saturday’s meeting […]

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