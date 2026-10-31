Why Nobody Saw This Surprising Clemson vs. Florida State Line Coming

Clemson enters Saturday night searching for answers and redemption, but oddsmakers still view the Tigers as an uphill fighter inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
Late betting line movement, however, suggests the gap between two struggling Atlantic Coast Conference programs may be tightening.
According to FanDuel, Clemson is currently listed as a 5.5-point underdog for Saturday’s meeting against Florida State. The spread has moved a full point in the Tigers’ favor after opening the week with Florida State favored by 6.5 points on Monday.
Clemson enters the matchup carrying a +180 moneyline, while Florida State sits as a -220 home favorite. The over/under total for the contest remains locked at 49.5 points.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
Both programs arrive at Doak Campbell Stadium desperate to right their seasons. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers stand at 4-3 overall and 2-2 in ACC action after surrendering a late touchdown in a 20-16 home defeat to Virginia Tech. Clemson is now fighting to avoid back-to-back conference losses.
Igniting Chad Morris’ offense has become the team’s top priority. The Tigers mustered only 288 total yards against Virginia Tech. Tait Reynolds completed 20 of 26 passes for 153 yards and served as the focal point of the rushing attack, adding 63 yards on the ground and scoring Clemson’s only touchdown on a 16-yard run.
Florida State enters the contest with an extra week to prepare. The Seminoles are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in league play after falling 43-35 in a double-overtime thriller at Miami on Oct. 17. With an extra week of rest and preparation, Florida State now hosts a conference rival looking to steady its own season.
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