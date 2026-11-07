Syracuse Clock Management Debacle Caps Wild First-Half vs. Clemson

In an old-school Atlantic Coast Conference defensive battle devoid of touchdowns, Nolan Hauser kicked three field goals to send Clemson into halftime with a 9-6 lead over Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Big plays produced plenty of field position, but red-zone stalls and special-teams drama dictated the first 30 minutes. The Tigers outgained the Orange 208 to 188 in total offense, yet neither squad managed to breach the goal line before the break.

Clemson wasted no time making noise on the game’s opening snap. Running back Jarvis Green ripped through the Syracuse front for a 53-yard sprint down to the Orange 22-yard line. The Syracuse defense stiffened immediately, forcing the Tigers to settle for a 32-yard Hauser field goal just two and a half minutes into the contest.

Syracuse answered with its most sustained march of the day, executing a methodical 13-play, 67-yard drive that consumed 6:15 off the clock. Quarterback Steve Angeli converted key third downs with completions of 18 yards to Justus Ross-Simmons and 19 yards to Calvin Russell III. Aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty against Clemson’s Will Heldt, the Orange pushed into the red zone before Tripp Woody drilled a 26-yard field goal to knot the score at 3-3.

The Tigers struck back in a hurry. Quarterback Tait Reynolds launched a 53-yard bomb down the sideline to wideout Bryant Wesco Jr., advancing Clemson to the Syracuse 22. Once again, the Orange defense held firm inside the 20, forcing a 36-yard Hauser kick to push Clemson ahead 6-3 with 4:51 left in the opening period.

Momentum swung Syracuse’s way late in the first quarter when Wesco Jr. muffed a Jimmy Gregg punt, which Fran Brown Jr. recovered for the Orange at the Syracuse 40. While that possession stalled, Syracuse drove deep into Clemson territory early in the second frame, only for Woody’s 32-yard field-goal try to clank off the left upright.

Clemson responded with an ambitious drive that included an 18-yard scramble by Reynolds on third-and-3, but after Reynolds absorbed an 8-yard sack from Tunmise Adeleye and Antoine Deslauriers, Hauser came up short on a 57-yard field-goal attempt.

Syracuse capitalized on the favorable field position. Angeli fired a 23-yard strike to Ross-Simmons on third-and-5 to flip the field, leading to Woody’s 46-yard field goal that evened the score at 6-6 midway through the second quarter.

Clemson then dug into its bag of tricks to recapture the lead. Facing second-and-9 at the Syracuse 44, Wesco Jr. lined up behind center and uncorked a trick-play pass downfield to T.J. Moore for 36 yards, setting up first-and-goal at the 8-yard line. Syracuse linebacker Keyshawn Johnson wrecked the drive with a 7-yard sack of Reynolds, leaving Hauser to salvage the trip with a 37-yard field goal with 2:06 remaining.

The closing two minutes delivered maximum dome tension. With 54 seconds on the clock, Reynolds attempted a deep pass down the right sideline that was picked off by Syracuse defensive back Davien Kerr at the Syracuse 39.

Angeli quickly pushed the Orange into scoring range, finding Calvin Russell III for a 30-yard completion to the Clemson 33 with two seconds remaining. However, an ensuing 7-yard pass to Umari Hatcher ended at the Clemson 26 as the clock hit zero, leaving Syracuse empty-handed to end the half.

Reynolds finished the half 8-of-14 passing for 104 yards, one interception, and three sacks, while also adding 8 net rushing yards. Wesco Jr. served as Clemson’s primary weapon, tallying four receptions for 91 yards, one carry for 4 yards, and a 36-yard pass completion. Green led all rushers with 56 yards on three attempts.

For Syracuse, Angeli completed 10 of 24 throws for 129 yards without a turnover, absorbing two sacks from Jahiem Lawson and Amare Adams. Ahmad Miller paced the Orange backfield with 53 yards on 11 carries. Russell III led the Syracuse receiving corps with four catches for 63 yards.

Defensively, Ashton Hampton spearheaded Clemson with five solo tackles and a pass breakup, while Demetres Samuel Jr. registered five solo stops for Syracuse.

Syracuse will receive the ball to start the second half.