You Won’t Believe the Records on the Line as Clemson Clashes With Charleston Southern

Following an open date, the Clemson Tigers (3-2) return to Memorial Stadium on Saturday for a noon kickoff against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-3) on ACC Network. Marked as the program’s 33rd Military Appreciation Day, the matchup honors the university’s military origins and features an anthem flyover by two F-15s. “Where the Blue Ridge yawns its greatness, where the Tigers play…” rings the Clemson alma mater, and Death Valley will once again serve as the backdrop for a program looking to extend a perfect 40-0 mark against FCS opponents since 1978 and rebound from an Oct. 3 loss to Miami.

Here are five key storylines to watch as the Tigers battle the Buccaneers:

1. Dabo Swinney’s Date With Coaching Titans

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney (190-55) enters Saturday with an opportunity to etch his name alongside legendary company. A victory would give Swinney 191 career head coaching wins, tying him with Nick Saban (191) and Bob Stoops (191) for the second-most wins through the first 20 seasons of an FBS head coaching career, trailing only Tom Osborne (195). Swinney would achieve the milestone in only his 19th season and 18th full campaign.

Furthermore, Swinney (54-13 in October) can secure his 55th career October victory, snapping a tie with College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard, historically known as “The Bashful Baron of Barlow Bend” (54-57-4 in October), for sole possession of the most October wins in Clemson history. The game also features a personal reunion: Swinney coaches against Charleston Southern head coach Gabe Giardina, who served as a placekicker and holder on the 2000 Alabama team when Swinney coached wide receivers.

Swinney’s Tigers have compiled a 41-13 record following a loss, a 44-6 mark in non-conference home games, and an unblemished 221-66-13 record against in-state opponents. That philosophy began early in his tenure, as Swinney looked to build an elite program:

“I had a conversation with Terry Don and said, ‘Terry Don, I know we are not very good right now, but we need to play people because that is going to help me teach and help me develop the culture and the mindset that you have to have to win at the highest level,'” recounted Swinney. “I didn’t think we had that, and that’s what we committed to. That’s what we’ve done.”

2. Tait Reynolds and the Aerial Assault

Freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds made his third career start against Miami and posted career highs with 29 completions on 44 attempts for 295 passing yards. On Saturday, Reynolds looks to become the first Clemson quarterback to throw for 295 or more yards in consecutive games since Cade Klubnik managed back-to-back 300-yard performances against Wake Forest and Virginia in October 2024. A victory would also improve Clemson to 23-16 all-time in games started by true freshman quarterbacks.

Reynolds has dynamic options on the perimeter:

Wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. sits at 97 career receptions and needs just three more to reach 100, where he would join teammates T.J. Moore (122) and Tyler Brown (100). Wesco, coming off a nine-catch, 152-yard day against Miami, can become the first Clemson player with consecutive 150-yard receiving games since Cornell Powell in 2020 against Notre Dame (161) and Pitt (176). Wesco is also one 100-yard game away from his eighth career century-mark outing, which would tie Tee Higgins and Perry Tuttle for fifth in school history.

Senior receiver Tyler Brown (940 yards) needs 60 receiving yards to eclipse 1,000 career receiving yards. Brown caught 10 passes for 76 yards against Miami and aims to become the first Tiger with consecutive 10-catch games since Artavis Scott in 2014 against Louisville and Boston College.

Wide receiver T.J. Moore enters with a catch in 32 consecutive games. A reception Saturday extends his streak to 33, tying Antonio Williams (2022-24) for the seventh-longest streak in Clemson history.

3. Gideon Davidson’s Ground Dominance and Fourth-Quarter Finish

Sophomore running back Gideon Davidson emerged as a primary finisher, pacing the Clemson backfield with 371 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Davidson is attempting to become the first Clemson player to score a rushing touchdown in four consecutive games since Will Shipley in 2022. Davidson’s late-September run featured 105 yards against North Carolina and a career-best 159 yards and two scores against Cal, punctuated by a career-long 75-yard touchdown run. Off the field, Davidson gained national acclaim after launching “Gid’s Fundraiser” for Flourish Adoption Ministries, donating $5,000 of his own to assist waiting families.

When games enter the decisive final frames, Clemson leans on a tradition highlighted by its stadium video, “This is Why We Work,” which features retired Director of Strength and Conditioning Joey Batson bellowing:

“Let me tell you something right now: they don’t put championship rings on smooth hands! You gotta go earn it! You gotta go earn it six seconds at a time! You win championships when the stadium is empty, when the band ain’t playing, when the cheerleaders ain’t cheering, when it’s just you and your brothers right beside you. That’s when you win championships! In the fourth quarter, that is when we shine!”

Under Swinney, the Tigers are 169-10 when leading after three quarters, proving that closing games out remains a fundamental team identity.

4. Sammy Brown’s Milestone Watch and “TANOGA” Takeaways

Linebacker Sammy Brown, whom Swinney praised as an “alpha” upon his arrival, has been an anchor for defensive coordinator Tom Allen. Brown enters the game with eight career games of 10 or more tackles. A ninth double-digit tackle performance would move him past his linebackers coach Ben Boulware (eight from 2013-16) and pull him within one of Kendall Joseph (10 from 2015-18) for the most by a linebacker in the Swinney era.

Brown is also stalking history in the opponent backfield:

With 11.0 career sacks, Brown trails Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (13.0), Barrett Carter (12.5), and Trenton Simpson (12.5) for the most career sacks by a Clemson linebacker under Swinney.

With 27.0 career tackles for loss, Brown needs 3.0 tackles for loss to reach 30.0, which would make him only the third linebacker under Swinney to hit the milestone, joining Stephone Anthony (35.0) and Barrett Carter (31.5).

Defensive end Will Heldt enters as one of only 10 FBS players with multiple 2.0-sack games this season.

Cornerback Ashton Hampton leads the nation in passes defended with 10 (one interception and nine pass breakups) and is aiming to record multiple passes defended in three consecutive games, a feat last accomplished by Nate Wiggins in 2022. Fellow cornerback Elliot Washington II is seeking to build on his team-leading and career-high three interceptions.

Clemson will also look to snap a six-game drought without winning the turnover margin. The emphasis is revisited each week during “TANOGA Tuesday,” standing for “TakeAways, NO GiveAways,” as the Tigers seek their first positive turnover performance since the 2025 regular-season finale.

5. Nolan Hauser’s Record Books and the Swinney Holding Dynasty

Junior placekicker Nolan Hauser is having a historic campaign, entering the contest tied for third nationally with 12 field goals (12-of-13). Hauser, whose 56-yard game-winner in the 2024 ACC Championship Game was called “the biggest kick in Clemson history” by Swinney, is climbing multiple school leaderboards:

With 47 career field goals, Hauser needs one field goal to pass David Treadwell (47) for sole possession of ninth in school history, four to reach Jad Dean (51) for eighth, and three to become the ninth kicker in Clemson history with 50 made field goals.

Hauser (245 points) needs five points to become the ninth kicker and 13th player in Clemson history to reach 250 career points, and six points to surpass Jad Dean (250) for eighth in career kick scoring and 12th in overall points.

Hauser has four career field goals of 50 or more yards; a fifth would tie Donald Igwebuike (1981-84) and Chris Gardocki (1988-90) for second-most in program annals.

He also needs three PATs to tie and four to pass Bob Paulling (107) for fifth in career extra points.

Delivering those snaps is holder Clay Swinney, extending a remarkable decade-long family reign. Starting with Will Swinney in 2017, continuing with Drew Swinney, and carried forward by Clay, every Clemson placekick over a 10-season span has been held by a Swinney son, surpassing 1,000 total kicking points held. In the return game, Bryant Wesco Jr. is chasing history of his own: one more punt return score ties the school career record of two, shared by Shad Bryant, Don Kelley, Donnell Woolford, Justin Miller, and Jacoby Ford.

With opportunities to get young contributors on the field Saturday, Swinney’s program depth will be on full display.

“We’re fully committed to playing guys who deserve to play,” Swinney said. “You commit to a guy early in the season, and even if a guy has only played 10 percent of the snaps, when you get to game eight or nine, they’ve got some good experience.”