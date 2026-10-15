College Football Will Never Be the Same After This Latest Playoff Update

College football as fans know it could be approaching the end of an era, and the latest College Football Playoff developments suggest a historic transformation is getting closer.

The sport is considering a massive expansion from 12 playoff teams to 24 beginning with the 2027 season. However, the potential changes go far beyond giving more programs an opportunity to compete for a national championship.

One of college football’s biggest traditions could disappear entirely. Conference championship games, which have helped define the sport for decades, would reportedly be eliminated to make room for the expanded postseason.

College Football Playoff’s 24-Team Expansion Could Change Everything

Sports reporter Evan Sidery recently shared a significant claim about the future of college football.

“The College Football Playoff will officially expand to 24 teams beginning in 2027-28,” Sidery said. “Conference championship games would be eliminated in favor of beginning the playoffs.”

While Sidery’s report suggests a decision has been reached, the College Football Playoff has not officially announced an expansion agreement. On Oct. 10, the organization confirmed that negotiations with ESPN remained ongoing following the expiration of an exclusive 30-day negotiating window.

The possibility of eliminating conference championship games represents an enormous shift for the sport. For decades, winning the SEC, Big Ten, ACC or Big 12 championship has carried significant meaning. Those games have created unforgettable moments, fueled rivalries and given programs something substantial to celebrate beyond national championships.

Under the proposed format, those contests could be replaced by additional playoff games, fundamentally changing how the college football season concludes. There are undeniable benefits to expanding the field.

Programs that traditionally find themselves outside the national championship conversation would suddenly have a much more realistic opportunity to compete. A two-loss or three-loss team could potentially remain alive in the championship race instead of watching its season unravel after one disappointing Saturday. However, the consequences deserve just as much attention.

College football has always separated itself from other sports through the importance of its regular season. Every loss matters, and the urgency surrounding Saturdays has helped make the sport uniquely compelling.

A 24-team playoff would undoubtedly create additional postseason excitement, but it could also diminish the consequences of regular-season losses.

There are financial considerations, too. Conference championship games generate substantial television revenue, and playoff officials must determine whether an expanded postseason can adequately replace that income.

The CFP and its television partners still have important decisions to make before any format becomes official.

Nevertheless, the direction of these discussions makes one thing increasingly clear: College football should soon look dramatically different from the sport generations of fans grew up watching.