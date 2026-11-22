UCLA’s season may rest in the hands of untested quarterback Madden Iamaleava.

And beyond just his bumpy overtime stanza on Saturday in Ann Arbor as the Bruins lost their first game of the season, there’s reason to be concerned about that.

Iamaleava is UCLA’s third-stringer for a reason. His older brother Nico was the starter, and he sustained a season-ending injury.

Then on Saturday night on the first play of overtime, UCLA’s next man up Ty Dieffenbach suffered what appeared to be a serious lower-body injury.

That left Madden Iamaleava to come into a really difficult spot against a good defense on the road, and he certainly made it look hard.

Given his relative lack of experience, maybe that shouldn’t be surprising.

Madden Iamaleava’s Concerning High School Career

Iamaleava didn’t have a lot of experience even as a high school starting quarterback.

The talent wasn’t necessarily in question, but experience is a huge factor at the QB position.

On SI’s Tarek Fattal wrote this on X:

UCLA QB Madden Iamaleava had one season as a starter in high school as a junior at Warren. Had a good season. His senior season, he played one game before a fallout led to an attempt to transfer to LB Poly midseason, which got denied. His career was over right then and there. Not enough HS experience for today’s big OT moment in Michigan, let alone college experience. Never looked comfortable. Tough situation all around for a multitude of reasons.

That’d be a tough guy to get ready even from the start of the season. But in the middle of a College Football Playoff race? That could be really tough for the younger Iamaleava.

Watch the CFP Committee

This will be the most fascinating spot to watch in the new College Football Playoff rankings this week.

Does the committee do a de facto punishment of UCLA for being deeper down its QB depth chart?

The Bruins are 10-1 now and were at No. 4. They should remain in the field. But how far they drop will be telling.

And it’s not going to be easy to close the regular season against USC. If Madden Iamaleava is indeed the quarterback, UCLA is going to have to figure out how to make up for his relative lack of experience.