Saturday was a crazy day in the world of college football. Upsets altered the College Football Playoff picture. Stars put up incredible stats in what might’ve been their final games.

But the craziest story wasn’t Auburn’s win over Alabama or Washington’s win over Oregon. It wasn’t Jeremiah Smith or Drew Mestemaker. It was James Tyre, who until Saturday was a pretty much unknown member of the North Texas Mean Green football team.

On Saturday, though, Tyre was the hero.

North Texas will play in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game — in large part because of Tyre.

You see, Tyre hadn’t played a college snap at quarterback until this week. Yet on Saturday, he shone brightly and put North Texas on his back.

Why James Tyre Played QB

North Texas has been hit with some brutal quarterback luck.

First, the star QB Tayven Jackson reportedly broke his collarbone.

They had two backups get injured, as well, and that brought head coach Neal Brown to a tough decision.

Who on the roster could play QB?

He turned to Tyre, who is listed as a 5-foot-9 senior wide receiver.

Tyre had played nine snaps this season before Saturday with no touches.

But North Texas knew that in Tyre’s past, there was a playmaking quarterback. He was a standout high school player in Georgia before first going to Western Carolina to play receiver.

This is his first season with the Mean Green, and he hadn’t had a role until this — the ultra-emergency quarterback.

Tyre completed 9-of-10 passes for 122 yards and ran for 78 more yards.

North Texas won 23-8 over UAB as Tyre contributed to two touchdowns.

They needed help and got it to move into the conference title game.

James Tyre Comments on QB Role

Tyre wasn’t overly boastful after the game.

“It was new for me, going back to quarterback after four years,” Tyre said, “but it came back to me a little bit, I guess.”

It’s one of those storybook moments that doesn’t normally work out.

Tyre isn’t the first non-QB turned to in an emergency, but those guys don’t normally work out. This time, it did.

It actually creates a major question going forward of what North Texas will do at QB for the conference championship game — but that’s a good problem to have, because it means the Mean Green made it there in the first place, in large part thanks to Tyre.