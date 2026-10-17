Curt Cignetti’s 9-word Plan Fueling Indiana’s Physical Start vs. Ohio State

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti sparks trends for showing an apparent lack of emotion. But clearly, IU players listen to his plan and vision. One walk-off speech certainly fueled the results the Hoosiers envisioned early versus Ohio State.

IU faced the Buckeyes in the highly-anticipated rematch of the Big Ten Championship game from a year ago. This time with both ranked in the top 10 during the regular season, a first in this series. The 2025 Hoosiers team dethroned the 2024 national champs and favorite to win the conference 13-10 in Indianapolis last December. And it later propelled IU to capture its first ever college football national title.

But this time OSU looked explosive and more focused coming in. Especially carrying two talents in quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith with them. Both of whom fueling their own Heisman Trophy chatter out of Columbus and across the nation.

Yet a fiery walk off speech that only took nine words is proving that IU has taken Cignetti’s plan to heart.

The Goal That Ignited Indiana vs. Ohio State

Cignetti, again, rarely is one to spark online chatter with what he says. But when he talks, clearly his players and the CFB world listens.

Fox Sports sideline reporter Jenny Taft asked a question that focused heavily on the wideout Smith. Since the now junior is putting together record-breaking school numbers and gets labeled as one of the nation’s most un-guardable wideouts ever. But Cignetti answered that question with a fiery walk-off take.

“By hitting the quarterback before he throws the ball,” Cignetti said before walking toward his sideline.

Indiana clearly answered the bell and fired off lots of social reactions.

Julian Sayin Roasted Online for Early Outing Against Indiana

Cignetti and the defensive staff’s plan worked highly well in their favor. Sayin showed discomfort inside the pocket for the first time this season.

Indiana sent three defenders penetrating past the line of scrimmage before Tobi Osunsanmi delivered this big sack.

IU even sent one more heavy rush that sparked this massive incompletion where Sayin threw it with no one around. He later showed this exchange with his head coach Ryan Day.

Sayin even looked like he resorted to panic throws after getting hit, as evident in this clip.

Sayin jumped out to a fast start in completing his first four passes. But later misfired on his next six throws. Furthermore, Indiana made sure to bracket Smith including ensuring safety help for their cornerbacks. That led to Smith enduring his own slow start, going catch-less during the first quarter. But that plan forced Sayin to leave the pocket multiple times or hang onto to the football for too long.

Clearly, Cignett’s nine-word goal for Indiana is working well in its favor. Although Sayin managed to break out of the second quarter slump and toss a short two-yard touchdown to running back Bo Jackson, putting OSU up 10-7. Now fans in Bloomington will look to see if Cignetti keeps the same plan in this heavyweight top 10 showdown of Big Ten Conference powers.