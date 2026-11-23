It’s been a rough month for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ohio State started 6-1 but has lost three of its last four games. The latest was Saturday’s 31-28 loss at Nebraska, which officially knocked the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff race. All that’s left now is “The Game” against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday in Columbus.

On paper, Ohio State has the better roster. Even former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer admits that.

Meyer, who went 7-0 against Michigan during his time in Columbus, still picked Ohio State to win. However, it sounds like he wouldn’t be all that surprised if Michigan ended up leaving Columbus with a win.

Urban Meyer’s 1 Major Michigan Concern

Meyer spoke on stage at an event in a video posted Sunday by 10TV Sports’ Adam King, and he didn’t sugarcoat where Ohio State stands.

“The roster’s better — Ohio State — but the best unit performing right now is the Wolverine defense. And that concerns me a little bit,” Meyer said. “They really hammered UCLA. You got to think, the other side of the ball for the Wolverines is terrible — they’re last in the country. And so, to still have decent numbers — only one team has over 21 points on them all year, and that was Oregon — that’s a legit defense.

“On offense, we got the best player in the country, maybe the best player to ever play college football — that’s how good Jeremiah is. But we also have a backup quarterback, and the offensive line is not playing great. So, I think this is going to be a rock fight; a low-scoring game, and I think whoever punches the hardest is going to win the game. I expect it to be a 17-10, 17-14 game and I got the Buckeyes.”

The numbers back up Meyer’s remarks.

Michigan ranks 17th nationally in scoring defense (17.5 points per game) and ninth in total defense (278.3 yards per game). And Oregon, which beat Michigan 31-7, is the only team to score more than 21 points on the Wolverines all season.

The Wolverines’ defense was at its best last Saturday in an 18-16 triple-overtime upset of previously unbeaten No. 4 UCLA. Michigan held the Bruins to 187 yards through three quarters and finished with three forced turnovers and four sacks.

Why Urban Meyer Expects a Rock Fight vs. Michigan

The biggest reason for Meyer’s worry is at quarterback.

Starter Julian Sayin hurt his right (throwing) arm in Ohio State’s 19-15 win over Indiana on Oct. 17, and he isn’t expected back for Michigan. That leaves true freshman Luke Fahey under center.

Fahey went 16 of 27 for 259 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception at Nebraska. But nearly all of that came early: He was 9 of 12 for 163 yards and two scores in the first half, then 7 of 15 for 96 yards after halftime.

Jeremiah Smith did his part (six catches, 165 yards, two touchdowns), tying Terry Glenn’s Ohio State single-season record with 17 receiving TDs.

Meyer also didn’t pull any punches when it came to the other side of the ball for Michigan.

“That defense is legit, legit because that offense is pathetic up there. It’s the worst offense in college football, yet they’re in almost all the games,” Meyer said. “Their defense, what they did to UCLA, was absolutely phenomenal. Our defense has been up-and-down a little bit, but their offense stinks. I see this being a very low-scoring game. This is Ohio State-Wolverine football. The toughest team is going to win this game.”

Michigan’s offense isn’t quite the worst in the country, but it’s close. The Wolverines rank 131st nationally in scoring (18.3 points per game).

It’s quite a shift for Meyer, who reportedly called the 2026 Wolverines a “train wreck” in early October.

The Buckeyes (7-4) and Wolverines (6-5) kick off at noon ET Saturday at Ohio Stadium on Fox.