Much has been written already about how Ohio State’s College Football Playoff chances ended Saturday when they lost to Nebraska, their fourth defeat of the season.

But what if the Buckeyes beat Michigan, make the Big Ten title game, and win that, too? The conference champ gets into the CFP field automatically, and so Ohio State is still technically in play. They have literally one scenario with a combination of results that would get them into the Big Ten title game.

Yeah, the odds are slim. But this is worth breaking down, because it’s a bit wild to even consider.

Ohio State Big Ten Scenario

There’s only one combination of results that could get Ohio State into the Big Ten title game, and it actually involves eight different outcomes.

The first is obvious: Ohio State needs to beat Michigan.

They would then require a win by Wisconsin over Minnesota.

They’d need a win by Maryland over Penn State.

And Ohio State would need Rutgers to beat Michigan State. That’s only halfway there.

Ohio State would then need UCLA to beat USC.

They’d need Purdue to beat Indiana.

They would have to have Washington beat Oregon.

And it would require Nebraska to beat Iowa.

Got that?

It’s:

Ohio State win

Maryland win

Rutgers win

Wisconsin win

Indiana loss

Iowa loss

Oregon loss

USC loss

It’s not confusing at all.

More Realistic Focus

Ohio State can’t plan on all of that happening. The Buckeyes are almost certainly staring at missing the Big Ten title game and then just having to settle for a non-Playoff bowl game.

That keeps the focus on Saturday. It doesn’t take much for folks in Columbus to get amped up for “The Game” against “That Team Up North.”

Jeremiah Smith can put the finishing touches on his case for the Heisman Trophy.

Ryan Day can get a much-needed win over the arch-nemesis to work to make his job status a little bit safer.

Ohio State doesn’t have postseason hopes to really play for anymore. The best the Buckeyes can do, by any realistic measure, is beat Michigan. That’s worth a lot, even in a season like this one.