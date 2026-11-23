Nebraska fans had waited 10 years to storm the field at Memorial Stadium. On Saturday, they finally got their chance.

The Cornhuskers knocked off No. 16 Ohio State 31-28 in Lincoln, snapping a 31-game losing streak against AP Top 25 opponents. They also ended the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff hopes in the process. Thousands of fans poured onto the field after quarterback Anthony Colandrea took a knee in victory formation.

However, the celebration didn’t go smoothly for everyone. And one Ohio State player could end up paying for it.

Riley Pettijohn Caught Throwing Punch at Nebraska Fan



>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Moments after Saturday’s game ended, Ohio State linebacker Riley Pettijohn appeared to throw a punchappeared to throw a punch at a Nebraska fan who rushed the field after the game.

Pettijohn was looking to exit the field when a group of screaming Nebraska fans stormed by him. It’s not known if one of the fans said anything to provoke Pettijohn. But the sophomore linebacker ended up throwing a punch at one of those fans.

That’s a bad look for the 19-year-old defender, especially on a day that was supposed to be a step forward for him.

Pettijohn made the first start of his Ohio State career against Nebraska, lining up next to Christian Alliegro. And he started fast with a sack on the Huskers’ opening drive.

The former top recruit was the No. 2 linebacker in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite,m rankings, and head coach Ryan Day made it clear back in September that Pettijohn’s role was only going to grow.

“Riley will continue to play more. The more he plays, the better he’s gonna be,” Day said.

This isn’t the first time Pettijohn’s emotions have boiled over this month. During Ohio State’s 41-28 loss to Oregon on Nov. 7, Pettijohn flew into a fourth-quarter scuffle and delivered a punch to the back of tight end Kendre Harrison’s helmet, according to the Irish Star.

As of Monday, neither Ohio State nor the Big Ten had publicly addressed the Nebraska incident. L

Riley Pettijohn Could Miss Ohio State’s Rivalry Game vs. Michigan



There’s precedent for a suspension here, and Nebraska fans know it better than anyone.

Look no further than 2003, when Nebraska holder Kellen Huston punched a Missouri fan as people stormed Faurot Field after a 41-24 Tigers win. Huston apologized but was suspended for the Huskers’ next game against Texas A&M by then-head coach Frank Solich, even though Solich defended his player’s reaction.

“I believe he reacted to what he thought was a threatening situation that happened in less than a second,” Solich said at the time.

More recently, Oregon opened an investigation in 2022 after linebacker DJ Johnson was caught on video punching an Oregon State fan during a field storm in Corvallis.

It’s also the second time in three weeks an Ohio State player has made headlines during an opposing field storm. Defensive lineman John Walker appeared to spit at a USC fan who yelled in his face after the Trojans’ 30-18 upset on Halloween night.

Nebraska could face punishment of its own for the field storm. But the Big Ten doesn’t have an escalating fine system for schools whose fans storm the field, which makes that outcome less clear.

Either way, the timing couldn’t be worse for the Buckeyes. Ohio State hosts Michigan on Saturday at noon ET, and its new starting linebacker may be watching from the sideline.