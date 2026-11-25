For the second half of this college football season, fans of the sport in the Buckeye State have been noticing the same thing.

There’s a Bellisari shining at the Division I level in the state of Ohio again, and that’s a cool thing. Back in the day, it was a pair of brothers at Ohio State. Now, it’s the playmaking quarterback Drew Bellisari at Miami (Ohio) in the MAC as a true freshman.

Drew didn’t begin the season at Miami as the starter, but multiple changes during the season have led him to that role now, and he’s closed the regular season strong.

The RedHawks needed a win Tuesday night (and a lot of help in days ahead) to make the conference title game, and Drew delivered a big performance.

Drew Bellisari completed 13-of-26 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-24 win over Western Michigan. He also ran 12 times for 93 yards and two more touchdowns.

Miami improved to 8-4 and now will see how the rest of the MACtion shakes out.

Is Drew Bellisari Related to Ohio State Bellisari Brothers?

Yes, Drew Bellisari is related to both Greg and Steve Bellisari.

According to local reporter Marcus Hartman, Greg is Drew’s father, making Steve his uncle.

Greg was a two-time all-conference linebacker for the Buckeyes who went on to play in the NFL.

Steve got a brief NFL stint and is remembered in Columbus for the way he scrambled around and made plays even when they didn’t seem to be there.

Drew Bellisari Bio Blast

Drew Bellisari is a true freshman QB for Miami (Ohio) who grew up in Columbus and attended powerhouse Bishop Watterson High School.

Bellisari never lost a game as a starter for Watterson, going 30-0 over two seasons with back-to-back state titles. As a senior, he threw for 2,558 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Ohio State fans have been chattering a lot about Bellisari since he took over the QB1 role for Miami. And to be reasonable, there isn’t usually a quarterback pipeline from the MAC to Ohio State. But Buckeyes fans can dream — they know what it’s like to have a Bellisari (or two) on their roster.