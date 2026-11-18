Brad Jackson entered this season as a known commodity in a bit of an unusual spot.

The talented quarterback had already been a star last season at the Group of 6 level for the Texas State Bobcats, but he hadn’t left. Jackson stayed and has again shone brightly for the Bobcats.

That’s going to eventually bring Texas State to a tricky juncture, though, because it’s not clear whether they’ll be able to hold onto Jackson twice.

First, they’ve got winning on their mind. They need Boise State to beat San Diego State this weekend, while Texas State beats Washington State, for the Bobcats to meet the Broncos in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Texas State nearly beat Boise State in the regular season and would love a chance at revenge.

After that, Texas State will get the chance to prove itself in a bowl game.

And then, at some point, Jackson will have to make a final transfer decision one way or the other.

Brad Jackson Transfer Decision

Jackson’s name surfaced in an article published by The Athletic on Wednesday. Their writers Antonio Morales, Manny Navarro and Sam Khan Jr. take a look at possible transfer QBs.

They aren’t necessarily gauging whether a player will enter the portal, but they’re trying to scope out which guys would draw interest from a bunch of suitors if they decide to transfer.

They believe Jackson fits that bill.

“Texas State’s Brad Jackson, the top-ranked G6 quarterback coming into this season, has 3,080 total yards and 29 total touchdowns this season,” The Athletic writes, referencing their own preseason QB rankings. “Both (Jackson and Memphis QB Marcus Stokes) are expected to be attractive targets if they enter the portal. Texas State did well to keep Jackson from Power 4 overtures last year, but can the Bobcats do it again?”

It’s a never-ending task for Group of 6 teams to keep their best players. It won’t be easy with Jackson.

One Case for Brad Jackson Staying

The biggest reason for Jackson to stay wouldn’t be money. It’d be for the chance to, in the first year of the 24 team College Football Playoff, lead Texas State to the CFP.

It’d be a historic moment for the Bobcats, and while maybe Jackson could end up in the tournament with a Power 4 program, too, it wouldn’t come with the same gravitas.

Jackson’s priorities are all that matters here, and it’s not clear how much that would matter to him. But given that he chose to stay at Texas State the first time he had the chance to leave, he may do the same thing again.