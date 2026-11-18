Bryce Underwood is less than two years removed from arriving at Michigan as the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, a late flip who promised to bring immense quarterback ability to the Wolverines.

It hasn’t worked out how anyone hoped, and now Underwood is consistently speculated as a transfer possibility when this season ends.

Michigan benched Underwood midway through the year, but backup Tommy Carr has struggled enough that the Wolverines played both at Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 14 — and both struggled.

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess how Kyle Whittingham will break down the playing time the rest of the season.

It seems more clear that Underwood’s future is probably elsewhere, but that isn’t likely to be known for sure until the regular season is over. Michigan plays its final regular season game on Saturday, Nov. 28 in Columbus against Ohio State.

Bryce Underwood Transfer Update

The Athletic’s trio of writers Manny Navarro, Antonio Morales and Sam Khan Jr. published a new article on Wednesday in which they break down potential transfer QBs and how much interest they might get.

They included Underwood as a logical transfer candidate and then briefly broke down what a move could look like.

“Underwood was supposed to be the program savior but struggled and was eventually benched for Tommy Carr,” The Athletic writes. “What will the market look like for Underwood should he transfer? Like some others on this list, he possesses physical gifts that someone will likely take a chance on.”

That last sentence is the big key. Underwood was thought too highly of too recently to not get at least some strong interest from some solid programs.

Bryce Underwood Landing Spots

The Athletic doesn’t delve into possible destinations for Underwood, but it makes sense to look at programs with high profiles that aren’t afraid to take chances on athletic QBs in the transfer portal.

USC will likely need a new quarterback and could fit. The same could be true for Florida State.

If LSU’s Sam Leavitt decides to transfer, Underwood could end up with the Tigers after all.

Programs like Oklahoma, Auburn and Texas A&M could have the same need. Underwood will likely have some intriguing options to pick from if he chooses to transfer.