The Utah Utes are having an immensely special season that they won’t want to look past.

There’s a buzz coming Utah’s way, though, about the potential for a Utes quarterback to transfer.

No, it’s not about Devon Dampier, who is leading Utah to great heights.

It’s about their gadget QB, Byrd Ficklin. Transfer rumors have started to include him.

Byrd Ficklin Transfer Rumor

Ficklin has played second fiddle to Dampier but still gotten opportunities to take the field and make plays.

His flashes of talent are what have The Athletic’s Manny Navarro, Antonio Morales and Sam Khan Jr. viewing him as a transfer candidate if he enters the portal, part of a new article of theirs on Wednesday which considers which names other programs are watching to see if they decide to transfer.

“A wild card to watch: Utah’s Byrd Ficklin,” The Athletic writes. “Although Devon Dampier is the starting quarterback, the Utes have worked Ficklin into games regularly, using creative formations and personnel groupings that often include both quarterbacks. Ficklin is a gifted dual-threat talent, but Dampier can return for 2027 under the new eligibility rules. Dampier told ESPN before the season that he wanted to go to the NFL after this season, but the extra year provides him a safety net.”

It sounds like the Ficklin reality might come down entirely to whether Dampier heads to the NFL. Dampier’s decision could be partially impacted by just how deep a postseason run Utah makes.

And while some players make their transfer portal intentions known early, Ficklin’s would likely have to wait both for the College Football Playoff to end and maybe for Dampier to make up his mind.

Byrd Ficklin Options

The reality for Ficklin is that staying at Utah after this season wouldn’t be the worst option.

But if Dampier is coming back and Ficklin wants a full-time job, there will be a lot of teams looking for quarterbacks.

A premise of multiple articles published across the college football sphere this week is that there will be more teams looking for QBs than there will be competent quarterbacks available to them. That could be big for Ficklin to find a huge opportunity if he decides to look for one.