The Montana Grizzlies will play the biggest game of their regular season this weekend. They’re making the trip to Bozeman to take on the Montana State Bobcats in a massive rivalry clash that features two of the top-10 teams at the FCS level.

It’s also yet another chance for Montana QB Keali’i Ah Yat to showcase how special he is. Grizzlies fans see it on a week-in, week-out basis.

The rest of the college football world is starting to notice, too. With that big game approaching this weekend, Ah Yat’s name has started to surface as a potential transfer candidate.

Ah Yat himself has given no indication that he’s looking to transfer. He certainly has more pressing things on his mind this week.

But that could eventually be a conversation, and some national college football writers have brought it up as a possibility.

Keali’i Ah Yat Transfer Rumors

The Athletic published a new article on Wednesday in which writers Antonio Morales, Manny Navarro and Sam Khan Jr. examine QBs who would be of interest in a big way if they chose to enter the transfer portal at the end of the season.

Ah Yat fits that bill for them.

“Montana’s Keali’i Ah Yat has drawn eyeballs thanks to his impressive production,” The Athletic writes. “The 2025 Walter Payton Award finalist threw for 4,070 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year and is putting together another strong campaign in 2026. Through 11 games, Ah Yat is in the top six among FCS QBs in completion percentage (70.6), passing yards (3,195), touchdown passes (30) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (30-to-5).”

The big question for someone like Ah Yat is how his ability will translate to the conceptual step up in competition to the FBS level.

Pretty much all of the traits he displays on a weekly basis would give Ah Yat a chance to succeed.

Teams Need QBs

The other reason this will bear watching is because this offseason is going to be about supply vs. demand in the QB transfer portal market.

Multiple articles published in the college football sphere this week point out that a lot of teams will need QBs, but that it’s not clear if there’ll be enough good quarterbacks to go around.

That’s why there’ll be looks at players less familiar to the FBS level, like Ah Yat. And there could be some serious QB money being thrown around to guys who are in the portal.

Ah Yat isn’t a guarantee to go anywhere, but it certainly appears the opportunity would be there if he chose to take the leap.