The Memphis Tigers brought in Marcus Stokes from the transfer portal for this season.

There’s a chance Stokes has played too well to stick around for a second act in Memphis.

There’s still a lot to play for this season. Memphis has an outside shot of making the College Football Playoff, although the Tigers would need to get plenty of help from Boise State’s opponents.

Even without the CFP, though, Memphis is well on its way to a successful season with Stokes at the helm.

And in the potential quarterback marketplace that could exist this offseason, that would put Stokes heavily in demand.

So what’s he going to do? It’s a question that will have a big impact on college football for next season.

Marcus Stokes Transfer Decision

Stokes was one of the quarterbacks named in a new article by The Athletic which published on Wednesday. Their writers Antonio Morales, Manny Navarro and Sam Khan Jr. explored a bunch of QBs who could potentially draw interest if they enter their names in the transfer portal.

They considered players who seem to have reason to transfer, although it was less about what a player is thinking and more about what other programs are feeling about guys they’d go after.

Stokes is certainly a player that larger programs would consider if he was available.

The Athletic made a simple case for Stokes: “A year ago, Marcus Stokes was playing at Division II West Florida. Now he’s 8-2 as Memphis’ starter, ranks third nationally in passing efficiency and has thrown 28 touchdowns against six interceptions.”

Stokes had been a Florida Gators commit before a video of him rapping a song that included a racial slur surfaced.

It appears he has earned himself a chance to continue climbing back up the ladder if he so chooses.

Marcus Stokes Landing Spots

The Athletic didn’t delve into specific Stokes landing spots.

Some of the big programs that could need a new QB this offseason include Michigan, USC, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Auburn.

It’s looking like an offseason that might feature more demand for transfer portal quarterbacks than there is truly impressive supply. Stokes will have a chance to land somewhere notable if he enters the portal after proving himself at Memphis.