Urban Meyer has been at the center of the college football world for decades. The three-time national title-winning head coach (Florida, Ohio State) has been out of the college game for nearly a decade. Meyer hasn’t been a coach at all since a disastrous 2021 season coaching the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Well, new rumors surrounding the coaching future of the legend are now taking full shape.

Read more on what the Ohio native has to say on one particular rumor below.

Meyer Addresses Widespread Coaching Rumors, Maryland Opening

The Maryland Terrapins made a coaching change on October 21, when the program parted ways with Mike Locksley.

Since then, the Big 10 program has become the subject of much speculation. Former Notre Dame and LSU head coach Brian Kelly has even become a popular candidate.

Meyer became the focus of the Maryland search on Nov. 17, when rumors ran abound that the 62-year-old would seriously consider taking the role.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel did his best to refute the rumors on Nov. 18. The report frames the high-profile coach as a non-candidate that hasn’t even interviewed for the role.

Meyer spoke on the rumors from a personal capacity shortly thereafter, shutting down the rumors for good.

“There is no truth to the Maryland rumors.”

There’s little doubt that Maryland is a more attractive job than meets the eye. Malik Washington is a quarterback with gobs of talent, while the program’s NIL efforts would improve with a quality hire.

On the downside, recruiting wouldn’t be as simple, and rebuilding the program is unlikely to be a day-one fix. It certainly seems that Meyer is complacent in his current role at Fox for the time being. Are there any other roles that the legend could consider down the road?

Could Other Programs Succeed in Recruiting Efforts?

Yes, Meyer has been steadfast in a lack of interest in returning to coaching, including when rumors came to light on a possible return to Ohio State.

This makes logical sense, as the Ohio native chose to step away from Florida and Ohio State due to health issues.

Despite this, there are a small handful of programs that could pique his interest. Among them is the USC Trojans, who are in the midst of coaching uncertainty themselves. Lincoln Riley is on tenuous grounds with the Trojans, and there was prior reports linking the two sides following Meyer’s exit from Ohio State.

USC presents another opportunity to win a national title for the multi-time champion. The location, program prestige, recruiting prowess, and virtual carte blanche budget would fit around a legendary coach perfectly.

USC has clearly seldom met expectations over the last 15 years as well, making the need for a push into contention all the more urgent.

Is there a possibility that the two sides could come together? There’s no chance this becomes a conversation until Riley is no longer part of the program, but it’s surely a fascinating topic to discuss – particularly amongst fans of the Trojans.