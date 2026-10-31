Is Kamario Taylor Out For The Season? Why Mississippi State QB Isn’t Playing

The Mississippi State Bulldogs had a breakout star at quarterback this season.

Kamario Taylor began the season quite impressively, doing so in such a way that had college football fans wondering what the ceiling could be for this Mississippi State team, along with what Taylor’s future might hold in the heaviest QB movement era in the sport’s history.

All of that has been put on hold for the moment, though.

Mississippi State is taking on Texas on Halloween, but they won’t have Taylor on the field.

In fact, they won’t have Taylor for the remainder of the season.

Is Kamario Taylor Out For The Season?

Yes, Taylor has been officially ruled out for the season by Mississippi State.

They announced the news on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve worked every day with our medical staff and done everything possible to be out there with my teammates,” Taylor said in a statement. “Missing the rest of the season is hard to accept, but I know God has a plan.”

Why Isn’t Kamario Taylor Playing?

Taylor isn’t playing specifically because he has a toe injury that requires surgery. That surgery ends his season.

He hurt his toe initially in a win over Missouri. He played through it against Alabama, then sat out against LSU.

Taylor returned on Oct. 24 to play Oklahoma but left the game in the first half after coming up injured after a fourth-down run. He didn’t return, and now his season is over.

Kamario Taylor Transfer Potential

With the way Taylor started the season, he would’ve been viewed as a potential transfer quarterback, the type that goes to one of the best few programs in the country to be an immediate star.

Teams like Miami, Ohio State and Oregon could all need new QBs next season depending on how the offseason shakes out.

But Taylor, in his statement about his injury news, also affirmed his appreciation for Mississippi State.

“I love this team and I love Mississippi State,” Taylor said. “… There’s a lot of football left, and I’m all in with my guys. Starkville is home, and I can’t wait to be back playing the game I love.”

That certainly sounds like a guy who wants to come back to Mississippi State. With the disappointing end to this season, there’s certainly some unfinished business to attend to on the gridiron for the Bulldogs and their breakout star QB — it’ll just have to happen next fall, not this one.