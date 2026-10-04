Hi, Subscriber

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Injury Update Arrives For Cal QB

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele #3 of the California Golden Bears passes the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at California Memorial Stadium on September 25, 2026 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is both the present and future of the California Golden Bears‘ college football program.

The lefty broke through to start for Cal as a freshman, and he remained with the program rather than transferring, so he’s starting again as a sophomore.

On Saturday, though, that present and future had a scary moment.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Injury Update

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele had to exit Saturday’s Cal game with a head injury.

While being taken to the ground, his head slammed on its back into the turf.

Sagapolutele initially went back to the huddle, but his wide receiver actually stopped him and made sure he got attention.

Sagapolutele was then taken out of the game, and he didn’t come back in.

After the game, Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi clarified what had happened.

“I personally just was not comfortable with the way he came off the field, literally wobbling,” Lupoi said. “I made that decision to start out with Jackson and not jeopardize Jaron’s health. He went out there and I wanted to make sure, instead of just throwing him back out there, I was not going to jeopardize him. Much more important than any game is his health, his life, his career. I think there was enough symptoms there to just, for me, no matter what, I’m not going to jeopardize that young man. I made that decision. Not gonna put anybody in harm’s way.”

Lupoi admitted that Sagapolutele had been cleared medically to return, but the head coach overrode that choice for those reasons mentioned above.

Cal went with Jackson Brousseau the rest of the way, and Sagapolutele had street clothes on during the second half on the sideline.

Who is Cal’s Backup QB?

Jackson Brousseau is the backup QB for Cal.

He came into the game against UNLV with the Golden Bears down 24-7 and mounted a comeback attempt.

A transfer from Colorado State, Brousseau threw for 200 yards while completing 19-of-32 passes. He threw two touchdowns.

Cal doesn’t yet know if it’ll have to turn to Brousseau next week against Virginia Tech. They’ll have to take stock of the situation during the week.

“We’ll reassess everything healthwise and see where we’re at going into this next week,” Lupoi said. “If Jaron is ready to rock, then awesome. If he has symptoms just like any one of our players, we’ll reassess there and make sure we’re not going to put him any harm’s way.”

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Injury Update Arrives For Cal QB

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x