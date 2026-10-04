Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Injury Update Arrives For Cal QB

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is both the present and future of the California Golden Bears‘ college football program.

The lefty broke through to start for Cal as a freshman, and he remained with the program rather than transferring, so he’s starting again as a sophomore.

On Saturday, though, that present and future had a scary moment.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Injury Update

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele had to exit Saturday’s Cal game with a head injury.

While being taken to the ground, his head slammed on its back into the turf.

Sagapolutele initially went back to the huddle, but his wide receiver actually stopped him and made sure he got attention.

Cal WR Ian Strong is a good teammate Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele appears to have a head injury, somehow is allowed to return to the huddle before Strong stops him and calls for help https://t.co/OBDieOH7VB — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 3, 2026

Sagapolutele was then taken out of the game, and he didn’t come back in.

After the game, Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi clarified what had happened.

“I personally just was not comfortable with the way he came off the field, literally wobbling,” Lupoi said. “I made that decision to start out with Jackson and not jeopardize Jaron’s health. He went out there and I wanted to make sure, instead of just throwing him back out there, I was not going to jeopardize him. Much more important than any game is his health, his life, his career. I think there was enough symptoms there to just, for me, no matter what, I’m not going to jeopardize that young man. I made that decision. Not gonna put anybody in harm’s way.”

Lupoi admitted that Sagapolutele had been cleared medically to return, but the head coach overrode that choice for those reasons mentioned above.

Cal went with Jackson Brousseau the rest of the way, and Sagapolutele had street clothes on during the second half on the sideline.

Who is Cal’s Backup QB?

Jackson Brousseau is the backup QB for Cal.

He came into the game against UNLV with the Golden Bears down 24-7 and mounted a comeback attempt.

A transfer from Colorado State, Brousseau threw for 200 yards while completing 19-of-32 passes. He threw two touchdowns.

Cal doesn’t yet know if it’ll have to turn to Brousseau next week against Virginia Tech. They’ll have to take stock of the situation during the week.

“We’ll reassess everything healthwise and see where we’re at going into this next week,” Lupoi said. “If Jaron is ready to rock, then awesome. If he has symptoms just like any one of our players, we’ll reassess there and make sure we’re not going to put him any harm’s way.”