The Northern Illinois Huskies have fell into disarray, and it’s not clear how NIU might save its football program from falling entirely to the bottom of the cliff.

They play in the Mountain West Conference now, which is wild, and they’re 0-11 on the season entering Saturday’s season finale against UTEP (Texas-El Paso).

Northern Illinois’ best chance of at least a partial turnaround is to get its next head coaching hire right, and that’s where Jordan Lynch may have come in.

Lynch is the legendary NIU quarterback who was so good for the Huskies that he was actually a Heisman Trophy finalist.

He’s currently coaching at Mount Carmel at the high school level, but Lynch’s name has been floated for the NIU job.

The latest news on this front isn’t good for Northern Illinois, though.

Jordan Lynch NIU Coaching Decision

Lynch and Northern Illinois apparently will not be coming together.

College football reporter Matt Fortuna shared this on X on Friday:

“Sources: Jordan Lynch will not be the next head coach at Northern Illinois. Lynch, a former Heisman finalist QB for the Huskies and a 2026 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, had been NIU’s target. Lynch will stay at Chicago’s Mount Carmel, his high school alma mater, which goes for its fifth straight state title Saturday.”

It has to have been an interesting time for Lynch to potentially be considering this gig while also trying to coach his high school powerhouse to another state championship.

Northern Illinois surely would’ve loved Lynch, but it’s harder to know how the fit would work in the other direction.

2 Potential Dilemmas

NIU would’ve hired Lynch if he wanted to come — there’s really no doubt about that.

But for Lynch, it wasn’t a home run opportunity — because going to a program that has crumbled so much wouldn’t necessarily have a happy ending.

There’s also the reality that high school coaches going straight to FBS programs have terrible records of success.

Nothing about this would’ve been set up for Lynch to succeed besides his past glory days at NIU — which apparently will not be added to at the moment.