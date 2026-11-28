The Minnesota Golden Gophers would’ve preferred a better ending to their season.

On Friday night, they traveled to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers, and they didn’t even score a touchdown.

Wisconsin pulled out a dominant 28-5 win, and it threw a wrench into the potential future plans of quarterback Drake Lindsey.

Lindsey was already a transfer candidate, but his poor play this season makes everything a bit more questionable. What would his market look like if he leaves? And how much would Minnesota want him to stay?

There are moving parts, and still a bowl game to play, and so there’s plenty still to figure out.

Drake Lindsey Comments on Future

Lindsey wasn’t explicitly asked about transferring on Friday night, but he was asked postgame about the Golden Gophers’ upcoming bowl game.

The QB was asked whether he planned to play in it.

“I think so,” Lindsey said. “So we’ll see how that goes in that process.”

That’s not the most convincing answer ever as far as a player’s future is concerned.

Minnesota won’t learn its bowl game destination for another week-plus, so there could be more news that comes out in the meantime.

If Lindsey plans to stay, then playing in the bowl game is a logical move. But if he’s leaving, then it seems like he’d step away before the bowl.

P.J. Fleck on Drake Lindsey

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck spoke a bit earlier in the week about Lindsey and the overall transfer outlook.

“I think with every member of our team, whether we have or have not had (retention) conversations yet, once we get through the Wisconsin game, we talk a lot more,” Fleck said on Monday. “But (Wisconsin), that is all we care about. You want to do everything you can to put the best team moving forward that you possibly can. You know, you want to put the best team possible. There’s a lot of factors in it — some inside your control, some not inside your control. And that’s college football in 2026 with every player.”

Lindsey is one of the players worth watching most closely from Minnesota. Him leaving would start a QB domino effect for the Golden Gophers, and it would send Lindsey toward a starting gig somewhere else.