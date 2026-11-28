The Toledo Rockets notched an incredible program achievement on Friday.

Considering it came under first year head coach Mike Jacobs, it all feels that much sweeeter.

The Rockets entered Friday needing a win over the Ohio Bobcats to secure a spot in the MAC Championship Game. And after a 17-0 lead went away, Toledo steadied the ship and won on a last-second field goal.

That means that the Rockets will be at Detroit’s Ford Field a week from Saturday to play against the Buffalo Bulls for a Mid-American Conference title.

Jacobs talked a big game when he arrived at Toledo from Mercer, and the Rockets have delivered for their new head coach.

Mike Jacobs Message

Jacobs spoke to reporters after Friday’s game and, in a quote shared by the Toledo Blade’s David Briggs, called back to what he had said originally.

He knows he talked a big game. And he knows the Rockets are just starting to deliver.

“Honestly, this is what we talked about when I got here,” Jacobs said. “We have really high, lofty goals for this program. I need as many people as I can to think the way I do, as delusional as I may be. This is a special program, it’s storied, and this is a special group.”

There have been high expectations in recent years for the Toledo program, which has developed a lot of talent and sent a few quality players to the NFL, too.

The MAC title has evaded them, though, and Jacobs now has a chance to get the Rockets celebrating a conference title.

Jacobs set the bar high, and he’s helped Toledo already take major strides.

Mike Jacobs Future

Jacobs’ name will be interesting to watch this offseason. He’s won at every college level — including most recently at FCS Mercer before coming to Toledo.

It seems unlikely that Jacobs would leave so soon for a new job, but that won’t stop rumor mills from wondering if he would take another step up the ladder.

Keeping Jacobs around in addition to his commitment to the cause could be the fact that he’s a local guy — he’s from Maumee, just outside of Toledo.

Jacobs, who played at Ohio State, came home and has already begun to make good. He likely still believes there’s more work to do.