The rivalry between Virginia and Virginia Tech was all over the field way before the game actually began.

Players from both teams broke out into a skirmish roughly an hour and a half before the 3:00 PM ET kickoff, which ended up being pretty intense.

Pregame Fight Breaks Out Before Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

While warming up for the Week 12 game, a large group of players from both teams was seen getting into a scuffle on the field at Lane Stadium.

“The altercation occurred after members of Virginia’s defense did an arm-in-arm walk down the field in the largely empty stadium about two hours before the 3 p.m. ET kickoff. Part of that walk went through a part of the field where Virginia Tech players were warming up, igniting a shoving match between the two sides,” USA Today’s Craig Meyer reported.

The fight reportedly saw some fists getting thrown, and police also had to be involved.

“The two sides eventually separated. Two uniformed officers who were elsewhere in the stadium even came down from the stands and jumped on the field to try to assist,” Meyer reported.

“Just when it appeared to be over, the Hokies and Cavaliers went at it again in one of the end zones, about 50 yards from where the original skirmish took place. This time, the officers who made their way onto the field were able to break it up.”

Since both teams are out of the playoff and ACC title contention, the game is purely fueled by years of rivalry.

UVA-VA Tech Rivalry Goes Way Back

This is the 107th meeting in a series dating back to 1895. Virginia Tech leads 62-39-5 and has dominated the modern era with a 15-game winning streak from 2004 to 2018, losing only three times this century.

Just last year, Virginia broke through in Charlottesville with a 27-7 win over the Hokies to reclaim the Commonwealth Cup.

Virginia Tech is trying to win the trophy back on its home turf at Lane Stadium, while UVA is chasing its first back-to-back wins in the series since 1997–98.