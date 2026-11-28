The Miami Hurricanes finished the regular season with a 45-11 win over Boston College on Saturday, and they did so without having to put Malachi Toney back on the field.

The seventh-ranked Hurricanes (11-1) have now won three straight games without their leading receiver, who hasn’t played since suffering an ankle injury in practice earlier this month.

But Toney was out on the field in full uniform during pregame warmups Saturday, an encouraging sight for Miami fans with the ACC Championship Game just a week away.

And what head coach Mario Cristobal had to say about the sophomore receiver afterward was even more encouraging.

Miami’s Mario Cristobal Says Malachi Toney Is Ready

According to Local 10’s Will Manso, Cristobal said Toney could have played against Boston College.

“He’s ready to go,” Cristobal said.

Toney had surgery to repair a high ankle sprain on Nov. 5, a day after he was injured in practice leading up to Miami’s game against Notre Dame. The Hurricanes lost 31-24 to the Fighting Irish without him, their only loss of the regular season.

Just over three weeks later, Toney was running routes and catching passes during warmups at Hard Rock Stadium. He changed out of his uniform before the game and watched from the sideline, according to The Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds.

Cristobal had said during an appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” eight days earlier that Toney was “probably a week and a half out” from returning.

The timing of Toney’s recovery couldn’t be much better for the Hurricanes, who will face Wake Forest next Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina, with an ACC title and an automatic berth in the College Football Playoff on the line.

Miami has never won an ACC football championship since joining the conference in 2004.

Malachi Toney Could Return to an Already Productive Miami Offense

Even with Toney out of the lineup Saturday, Miami quarterback Darian Mensah threw for 431 yards and five touchdowns against Boston College, matching his career high in touchdown passes.

Cooper Barkate and Vandrevius Jacobs each caught two touchdown passes, while Israel Briggs accounted for Mensah’s other scoring throw. The 45 points were the most Miami has scored in any of the four games Toney has missed.

Despite missing a third of the regular season, Toney still has 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s averaging 128.4 receiving yards per game and has five 100-yard receiving performances this season.

His best game came in Miami’s season-opening win over Stanford, when he caught 12 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns. In doing so, he broke Eddie Brown’s 42-year-old single-game school record of 220 receiving yards.

Toney set Miami’s single-season records for receptions (109) and receiving yards (1,211) as a freshman last year. He’s already surpassed the 10 touchdown catches he had in his debut season, despite playing in just eight games this fall.

Earlier this week, Toney was named one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to college football’s most outstanding receiver. He’s also a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, which recognizes the nation’s most versatile player.

Toney helped Miami reach the national championship game as a freshman. Now, with the Hurricanes looking to make another deep postseason run, Cristobal sounds optimistic about getting his leading receiver back for the most important stretch of the season.