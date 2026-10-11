Lane Kiffin Slams LSU as Tigers’ Season Hopes Begin to Fade

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are seeing high hopes that came with the 2026 season fade away.

LSU’s 35-34 loss in overtime to the Kentucky Wildcats hands the Tigers their second loss of the season. The defeat inherently puts the high-octane roster in danger of missing the College Football Playoff entirely in Kiffin’s first season.

The leader of the program wasn’t too thrilled with the output either. Read more on what the 51-year-old had to say after the contest below.

Kiffin Slams LSU’s Effort in Defeat

LSU’s head coach made clear how he felt after the narrow loss (Andrew Peters, Bleacher Report).

“If you don’t execute, you don’t execute.”

The former Ole Miss leader explicitly pointed out the punt return touchdown that the special teams unit gave up. This, along with many other plays, kept Kentucky in the game prior to eventually coming out on top.

“When the chance comes in the fourth quarter, you can’t let ’em hang around.” This sums up how LSU’s season has gone to this point in their two losses.

While the offense did well enough, QB Sam Leavitt continues to face criticism for a reckless brand of play. This reflects in an eight-interception campaign to this point, which already exceeds the six thrown in 2024.

Beyond concerns surrounding Leavitt, there are now fears that one of the priciest rosters in college football simply aren’t ready to compete in a volatile SEC landscape.

This instantly places heat on Kiffin, who left Ole Miss for LSU under the guise of winning a national title. Numerous influential figures associated with LSU are pouring resources into the new program, with the efforts simply not paying off to this stage.

Just how much danger is LSU in over the rest of the season? We follow the final stretch of the Tigers’ season below.

LSU Faces Challenging Path Forward

The two-loss output for LSU is simply the baseline for how the rest of the season might unfold.

Kiffin and the Tigers are taking on the rising Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, in a contest that the LSU defense could be pushed to their limits in.

LSU isn’t catching a break after this matchup, as they travel to take on the Auburn Tigers in a hostile environment. After this is where the extreme challenges – and potential for the season to fall apart – come about.

The first matchup in the impending gauntlet comes against the Alabama Crimson Tide. While Alabama is coming off a loss, they still pose a mortal threat to the Tigers. The simple fact that Keelon Russell is on the roster creates opportunity for the Tigers’ defense to fall apart.

After this, LSU takes on the Texas Longhorns. Again, the Longhorns are coming off a loss, but own one of the most talented rosters in the nation as well. Texas isn’t only in possession of an explosive offense, but also have one of the most athletic defenses in the nation to work with.

The “gauntlet” closes with the Tennessee Volunteers. While Tennessee won their week six matchup against Arkansas, the victory wasn’t pretty. Regardless, a trip to Neyland Stadium is a test by itself for Kiffin.

The final seven games of the season can go any number of ways for the Tigers. If Kiffin is able to win five of these games, a CFP future is within sight. If the Tigers fall apart during this stretch, there will be uncomfortable conversations around the future of Kiffin in the offseason.