It hasn’t been the season anyone in Columbus had hoped for with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

After losing to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Ohio State fell to 7-4, putting another major dent in its College Football Playoff hopes. It also marked the first time under head coach Ryan Day that the Buckeyes have lost four or more games in a season.

That said, there’s still one game left, and for many, it’s the most important one on the schedule. Ohio State will host its longtime rival, the Michigan Wolverines, on Saturday in what will likely be star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith’s final game with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State Makes Announcement on Smith

Ahead of Saturday’s rivalry game, Ohio State announced that Smith has become a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, one of the most prestigious honors a college football wide receiver can receive.

“The Best Wide Receiver in College Football,” Ohio State posted on X. “JJ4Biletnikoff.”

The Best Wide Receiver in College Football JJ4Biletnikoff | #JJ4ItAll https://t.co/nsJcOhsN0T — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 24, 2026

Fans React on Social Media

Buckeyes fans reacted to Smith earning a spot among the Biletnikoff Award finalists alongside Malachi Toney of the Miami Hurricanes and Jesse Legree of Oregon State.

“ONE OF ONE,” one fan wrote.

Someone else added, “Time to claim what was rightfully ours at least the last 2 years, 4.”

Another person wrote, “THE absolute G.O.A.T! He deserves, and has earned to be awarded The Biletnikoff!”

“To the surprise of no one,” a fan shared.

One more fan commented, “This is your winner, it’s this year.”

Smith Is Current Favorite to Win Heisman Trophy

Beyond the Biletnikoff Award, Smith has emerged as a heavy favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy and become the best player in college football.

According to Underdog, Smith has an 81% chance to win the award. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier sits behind him at 14%, followed by Miami quarterback Darian Mensah at 6% and Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr at 2%.

Jeremiah Smith is now the massive odds favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, via Underdog: 81% – Jeremiah Smith

14% – Devon Dampier

6% – Darian Mensah

2% – CJ Carr

2% – Gio Lopez https://t.co/M2JixOFIQN — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) November 22, 2026

Smith has dominated this season, catching 86 passes for 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has also set records at Ohio State and across the Big Ten during his three seasons with the Buckeyes.

For his career, Smith has recorded 249 receptions for 4,040 yards and 44 touchdowns while averaging 101.0 receiving yards per game.