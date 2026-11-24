Urban Meyer went 7-0 against Michigan as the head coach at Ohio State, so it’s no surprise he’s picking the Buckeyes to beat the Wolverines this weekend.

However, Meyer got people talking with what he said about star WR Jeremiah Smith before The Game.

The former Buckeyes coach didn’t just call the junior wide receiver the best player in the country ahead of Saturday’s rivalry game. He went one step further.

Urban Meyer Puts Jeremiah Smith in Rare Company

Meyer made his pick while speaking on stage at an event. Adam King of 10TV posted the video on Sunday.

He explained why he thinks the Buckeyes will win. But he also paid Smith the ultimate compliment.

“On offense, we got the best player in the country — maybe the best player to ever play college football — that’s how good Jeremiah is,” Meyer said. “But we also have a backup quarterback, and the offensive line is not playing great.”

Meyer also predicted Smith will win the Heisman Trophy no matter what Ohio State’s record is.

It’s a big claim, but Smith has the numbers to justify it. He has 86 catches for 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, and he has caught a touchdown in eight straight games. His six-catch, 165-yard, two-touchdown day in Saturday’s 31-28 loss to Nebraska was his 18th career 100-yard game, a Big Ten record.

It also made him the first receiver in Big Ten history to top 4,000 career receiving yards.

And he’s doing it with true freshman Luke Fahey under center. Fahey has started since Julian Sayin hurt his right arm against Indiana on Oct. 17, and he hit Smith for a 67-yard touchdown against the Cornhuskers.

But there’s still one hole on Smith’s resume: he doesn’t have a Heisman yet.

Urban Meyer Doesn’t Expect Easy Buckeyes’ Win vs. Michigan

Meyer’s confidence in Smith only goes so far. He expects a grind against the Wolverines.

“So, I think this is going to be a rock fight — a low-scoring game — and I think whoever punches the hardest is going to win the game,” Meyer said. “I expect it to be a 17-10, 17-14 game and I got the Buckeyes.”

His concern is Michigan’s defense, which he called the best unit in the game. That’s a big change from early October, when he called the 2026 Wolverines a “train wreck.”

“The roster’s better for Ohio State, but the best unit right now playing…is the Wolverine defense — that concerns me a little bit, they really hammered UCLA,” Meyer said.

The numbers show why. Michigan ranks 17th nationally in scoring defense (17.5 points per game), and Oregon is the only team to score more than 21 points on the Wolverines all season.

Michigan’s defense held UCLA to three points through the first 59 minutes and 50 seconds of regulation in Saturday’s 18-16 triple-overtime upset of the then-No. 4 Bruins.

The other side of the ball is a different story. Michigan ranks 129th in the FBS in points per game. Quarterback Bryce Underwood went 8-for-18 for 63 yards and an interception against Ohio State last season.

That’s why Meyer still likes the Buckeyes. And if he’s right about Smith, Ohio State has the one player on the field who can make sure it doesn’t come down to a rock fight.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Ohio Stadium on Fox.