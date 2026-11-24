The Minnesota Golden Gophers have remained competitive in the Big Ten in recent seasons in part thanks to quarterback Drake Lindsey.

It’s not clear with the offseason and transfer portal decisions approaching soon whether they’ll have one more year of that being true or not.

Lindsey has another year of college football in him, assuming he doesn’t leave for the NFL, but it doesn’t seem guaranteed that he’ll spend it at Minnesota.

He could choose instead to pursue a new opportunity — it’s a good offseason to be a QB transferring, because the expectation is that supply will be lighter than demand.

Lindsey’s name was newly floated on Tuesday in an article by CBS Sports writer Brad Crawford, who sees a possible transfer in his future.

Drake Lindsey Transfer Rumor

Crawford projects that Minnesota itself will have a new transfer quarterback as its starter in 2027 — because he believes Lindsey is a goner.

“Drake Lindsey may have just played his last home game with the Golden Gophers over the weekend against Northwestern since there’s a chance the 6-5, 230-pound passer jumps and becomes a coveted option in the portal this cycle,” Crawford writes. “Lindsey hasn’t announced his plans, but hasn’t re-signed with Minnesota yet and may opt for a bigger spotlight elsewhere within the Power Four to try and enhance his future draft stock.”

That push to a bigger program to grow his draft status would be a logical reason for Lindsey to at least consider a transfer. There will obviously be financial implications, too.

“Lindsey drew early-round buzz for 2027 before the season, but is not listed among the top-11 draft prospects at the position according to CBS Sports’ latest player rankings,” Crawford writes. “He was 14-10 as a starter approaching rivalry weekend and may be a good fit in a pro-style scheme elsewhere. Lindsey was one of Minnesota’s highest-paid players this season and one source said retention could be too costly. Minnesota also recently fired OC Greg Harbaugh Jr., who was instrumental in getting Lindsey to sign back in the day.”

Minnesota finding a way to keep Lindsey would be a big statement for their program as a whole, but that could be easier said than done.

College Football Reality

This really just sums up modern college football.

Even when a program keeps a guy around for a few years, like Minnesota with Lindsey, the player often leaves eventually for a new opportunity.

It wouldn’t reflect poorly on the Golden Gophers if Lindsey leaves. They did a great job to find him and develop him. Sometimes, with the market as free flowing as it is, players simply decide it’s time to look elsewhere.