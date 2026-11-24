Ohio State’s season hasn’t gone the way anyone in Columbus expected. Jeremiah Smith’s has.

The Buckeyes (7-4) are out of the College Football Playoff race after Saturday’s 31-28 loss to Nebraska — their third loss in four games. But their star wide receiver has kept rewriting the record books.

Smith is playing with a true freshman quarterback, Luke Fahey, who has started in place of the injured Julian Sayin since Halloween. Now, Smith gets one more regular-season shot at history. And it comes against the team Buckeyes fans care about most.

If he has a big day against Michigan on Saturday, three of Ohio State’s biggest single-season receiving records could fall.

Jeremiah Smith’s Record Checklist vs Michigan

Scarlet and Game’s Jon Rhoades laid out exactly what Smith needs to take down three of Ohio State’s top receiving records this weekend.

“Jeremiah Smith’s Michigan Saturday checklist: 1 TD: first Buckeye with 18 receiving TDs in a season. 124 yards: ties JSN’s school record (1,606 in 2021). 10 catches: breaks JSN’s record of 95,” Rhoades posted on X.

Smith enters The Game with 86 catches for 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns. His two touchdowns against Nebraska tied Terry Glenn’s single-season school record from 1995. He also had six catches for 165 yards in that game — his Big Ten-record 18th career 100-yard game.

The other two marks belong to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards in 2021. JSN needed 13 games to get there, including a ridiculous 15-catch, 347-yard Rose Bowl against Utah.

Smith is doing it in just 11, and Saturday could be his last chance. Ohio State is still bowl eligible, but there has been plenty of speculation that Smith could sit out to protect his draft stock.

For what it’s worth, Smith made it clear on Instagram over the weekend that he isn’t skipping the Michigan game, however.

“Let’s end this s*** the right way,” he wrote.

Jeremiah Smith Hasn’t Lit Up Michigan Yet

Michigan has been the one defense Smith hasn’t figured out.

“In his 2 games vs. Michigan, he has 8 catches for 75 yards (2 TDs),” Rhoades added.

As a freshman in 2024, Smith had five catches for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 13-10 loss in Columbus. Last season, he had three catches for 40 yards in a 27-9 win in Ann Arbor. But he made his one big play count with a 35-yard touchdown from Sayin.

That means Smith would need career highs against the Wolverines across the board to sweep the checklist. Ten catches would be more than his first two Michigan games combined.

Still, it’s hard to bet against him right now. He has had 100 or more yards in a Big Ten-record 18 games, and Michigan (6-5) is coming off a triple-overtime upset of UCLA that took a lot out of its defense.

Ohio State is a 12.5-point favorite. Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Ohio Stadium on Fox.