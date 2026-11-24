The Michigan Wolverines have all their focus this week on The Game, which will kick off at 12 noon ET on Saturday in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

But once the massive rivalry clash is complete, Michigan’s transfer portal questions — specifically at the quarterback position with Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr — will only get louder. The Wolverines’ QB play this season has left a lot to be desired, and even a win over Ohio State wouldn’t change that sentiment.

There’s on clarity yet on whether Underwood and/or Carr will transfer, but it’s a pretty solid expectation that at least one will, if not both.

The latest analysis on the matter comes from Brad Crawford of CBS Sports, who notes one thing specifically in a new article on Tuesday — he expects Michigan’s 2027 starter to a be a transfer from outside the current program.

Michigan Transfer QB Expectation

Crawford writes that Carr is the more likely of the two QBs to stay, thanks to his family ties, but that both Underwood and Carr have made it tough for Michigan to trust them going forward.

“The situation involving Kyle Whittingham is almost untenable with the Wolverines, given how bad this team has looked offensively last season,” Crawford writes. “Saturday’s loss to UCLA was Michigan’s third straight setback and puts them on the outside of college football’s picture with Ohio State to play. Maybe Tommy Carr would stay given his family ties to the program if there’s a coaching transition, but Bryce Underwood would assuredly join the open market as a former five-star who’s been hampered by inconsistencies as a passer this season. If Whittingham’s retained, the Wolverines must figure out who they want to be offensively in 2027 after moving on from OC Jason Beck earlier this month. Schematically, Michigan’s been a mess with freshman running back Savion Hiter being one of the only bright spots.”

Michigan has to answer both the quarterback question and the head coach question. That’s not a great place to be.

Transfer QB Options

The portal will likely have some intriguing quarterbacks, although the trend this offseason in particularly is shaping up to be reclamation projects — a lot like Underwood.

Players like Julian Lewis, Marcel Reed and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, if they enter the portal, will all be viewed as having more warts than people used to think.

Michigan might end up finding someone to battle Carr, rather than a clear and outright starter. There will be lots of demand for transfer QBs, but supply is less certain.