The Miami Hurricanes have found a way to survive without star wide receiver Malachi Toney, mostly.

Miami went 2-1 in the three games Toney missed. The Hurricanes lost 31-24 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish — a game that ended in controversy in the final minutes — then bounced back with wins over the Duke Blue Devils (36-25) and Virginia Tech Hokies (28-20).

Those wins were enough to lock up a spot in the ACC Championship Game. However, the Hurricanes could get their best player back sooner than expected.

Malachi Toney is Trending in Right Direction

Toney was upgraded to a game-time decision for Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Boston College Eagles, according to the final ACC availability report.

Toney suffered a high-ankle sprain in practice on Nov. 4 — three days before Miami’s showdown in South Bend — and had tightrope surgery the next day. The early timeline was 4-6 weeks, which pointed to a return in time for the College Football Playoff.

But the sophomore has been beating that clock.

Head coach Mario Cristobal said on his weekly radio spot on Nov. 16 that Toney was “ahead of schedule.” Four days later, Cristobal said Toney was “probably a week-and-a-half out,” which lined him up for the ACC title game. And on Monday, Cristobal called him “a quick healer.”

Toney sounded just as optimistic.

“The recovery process is going great,” Toney said, adding that he’s getting treatment “three, four times a day.”

Miami listed Toney as doubtful earlier this week. That changed Saturday morning, about two hours before the noon ET kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.

So will Toney actually suit up? According to RotoWire, he’ll test the ankle in pregame warmups before Miami makes a final call.

Why Miami Might Not Rush Malachi Toney Back

There’s no question how much Toney means to Miami’s offense.

The Biletnikoff Award finalist had 73 catches for 1,027 yards and an ACC-best 13 touchdowns in just eight games before the injury. That includes five 100-yard games — one of them a 234-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Stanford Cardinal.

Still, the No. 7 Hurricanes (10-1, 8-0 ACC) don’t necessarily need him against a 5-6 Boston College team. And the bigger prize comes next week.

That’s why RotoWire believes Toney is more likely to sit than play Saturday, with Miami trying to get him as close to full strength as possible for the ACC Championship Game.

Miami takes on No. 8 Wake Forest on Dec. 5 in Charlotte, with kickoff at noon ET on ABC. It’s a chance for the Hurricanes to win their first ACC title since joining the conference more than 20 years ago.