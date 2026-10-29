Miami QB Darian Mensah Still Has Program-Defining Decision To Make

The Miami Hurricanes have been big winners in the transfer portal quarterback market in recent years.

They got Cam Ward, then Carson Beck, and now Darian Mensah.

The next decision at “The U” won’t be made by Miami, though. It’ll be made by Mensah.

Mensah is in the midst of a tremendous season, but it isn’t guaranteed whether it’ll be his last college campaign or not.

He hopped from Tulane to Duke to Miami, but Mensah will still have eligibility left after this season. So what’s he going to do?

Is Darian Mensah Going to the NFL?

Mensah seems likely to leave for the NFL, but it’s not a given.

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales and Manny Navarro wrote this in a new article:

“The Hurricanes had great success with Cam Ward, Carson Beck and now Darian Mensah, who has thrown for 2,251 yards, 22 touchdowns and just one interception while leading the nation with an 81.4 percent completion rate. Mensah could return to college next year, but would his stock improve much from where it is right now?”

Mensah seems likely to at least push for a spot in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. If he completes passes at an 80% rate in the College Football Playoff, he’d be even more likely to be picked highly.

His arm strength and mobility aren’t at the top of his class, but Mensah’s timing and precision are as good as anyone. He’s not completing 80% of his throws on cupcake passes. He’s letting it rip and simply not missing anywhere on the field.

Still, Mensah is going to determine what comes next for Miami. Only once he makes his NFL decision can they move forward, potentially back into the portal.

“If he leaves, Miami very likely will be in the market for a new starting quarterback,” Morales and Navarro write. “The Hurricanes have a commitment from five-star prospect Israel Abrams, but a team with national title aspirations isn’t going to roll with a true freshman QB.”

Transfer Portal QB Options

There will always be portal surprises, but there could be some obvious big names available if Miami feels like taking a risk.

It seems pretty likely that former No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood leaves Michigan after being benched.

Former top recruits Dylan Raiola (Oregon) and Julian Lewis (Colorado) also both have the potential of departing their schools, too.

Miami would have to be a big believer in one of those guys to take them on board, because they aren’t quite like Mensah or Ward — who rose up from smaller levels. Those three have been varying degrees of disappointments.

The player everyone will be watching closely across the country: Arch Manning. Does he got to the NFL, stay at Texas, or transfer? If he hits the portal, and Mensah goes to the league, there’ll be some who think Miami will open the whole bank account for Arch.