Miami WR Depth Chart: Who Plays More With Toney Injury — Meet Cooper Barkate, Daylyn Upshaw

The Miami Hurricanes are playing in South Bend on Saturday in one of the most highly anticipated college football games of the season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

All of a sudden, though, the status of Malachi Toney is in doubt. The superstar wide receiver has an ankle injury that popped up during this week at practice.

This is what ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported about the injury on Wednesday:

NEWS: Miami star Malachi Toney is dealing with an injured ankle and his status for Saturday’s game against Notre Dame is uncertain, sources tell me and @max_olson. Toney is expected to press and attempt to play, given the magnitude of the game. https://t.co/Uo38qFaLM8 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 4, 2026

It makes sense that Toney would try to play if he can, but even if he’s out there, there’s no way to know if he’s 100%.

It’s worth considering who the Hurricanes may have to rely on more to catch passes from QB Darian Mensah, whether Toney plays or not.

Miami Hurricanes WR Depth Chart

Miami has two clear wide receivers who will have to stand out if Toney doesn’t play.

One is Cooper Barkate, a graduate transfer from Duke.

The other is Daylyn Upshaw, a redshirt freshman.

The other three clear options to get more snaps are Vandrevius Jacobs, Somourian Wingo and Vance Spafford. Wingo and Spafford are true freshmen, while Jacobs is already at his third school after playing at South Carolina and Florida State.

Cooper Barkate

Cooper Barkate has the best receiving numbers for Miami this season of anyone not named Toney.

Barkate has caught 28 passes for 372 yards and four touchdowns through eight games.

The big key with Barkate is this: He transferred to Miami this offseason with Mensah. They were both at Duke last season. Barkate was Mensah’s top target with the Blue Devils.

Barkate has had to take a backseat at times to Toney in Miami, but this could be Barkate’s chance to step into a starring role in a massive game.

Daylyn Upshaw

Upshaw is Miami’s third-leading receiver this season. He has 22 catches for 263 yards and two TDs.

He’s a 6-foot-tall receiver from Columbus, Georgia.

This is Upshaw’s second season on campus after limited contributions as a true freshman.

Upshaw was a three-star high school prospect who also had offers from the likes of Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas.

This could be his biggest role yet for the Hurricanes if Toney sits on Saturday.