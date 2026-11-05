Miami WR Malachi Toney Gets New Surgery Update on Injured Ankle Ahead of Notre Dame Clash

Miami is in the middle of a rollercoaster week, as the College Football Playoff committee ranked the Hurricanes No. 1 in the country on Tuesday. Then, on Wednesday, they suffered some harsh news.

Star wide receiver Malachi Toney suffered an ankle injury in practice and will have surgery. And now we know when the surgery will take place.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Toney will undergo tightrope surgery on Thursday.

“Miami star wide receiver Malachi Toney’s is set to undergo tightrope surgery on his ankle on Thursday, sources tell On3’s Brett McMurphy and Pete Nakos. He will miss Saturday’s top-15 matchup at Notre Dame and will be ruled out indefinitely,” Nakos wrote.

Toney Could be Back for the CFP if Miami Makes It

It is never a good time for a star player to go out, but this is Miami’s biggest game of the season, as it heads to play No. 11 Notre Dame in South Bend on Saturday.

On3 wrote on X that the typical recovery time for the surgery is four to six weeks.

Toney is having an excellent season, recording 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, even though he could return for the College Football Playoffs, the Hurricanes may now miss that opportunity.

Miami no longer has a guaranteed playoff berth, as it could lose to Notre Dame this weekend and then potentially fall to either Duke, Virginia Tech, or Boston College in its final three ACC games. The Hurricanes could still make the ACC title game, but they would likely have to face Wake Forest, a team they beat 33-20 in Week 3, though that victory came with Toney on the field.

Mensah vs. Carr Will Be a Show on Saturday

Even though Toney won’t be on the field against Notre Dame, there is still going to be a big matchup between the two quarterbacks, not just for college football but also for their NFL careers.

Darian Mensah from Miami and CJ Carr from Notre Dame are both draft-eligible for 2027 and could be among the first three quarterbacks taken in next year’s NFL Draft.

ESPN’s draft analyst Mel Kiper recently released his top 25 players for the 2027 NFL Draft. He ranked Mensah No. 4 overall and No. 2 quarterback, behind Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker. He also ranked Carr No. 10 overall and No. 4 quarterback, behind Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss.