Pat McAfee Reacts to Malachi Toney’s Devastating Injury Before Notre Dame Game

Some devastating injury news surfaced Wednesday involving No. 1 Miami Hurricanes star wide receiver Malachi Toney, just days before Saturday’s matchup against the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Toney reportedly injured his ankle during practice and will undergo surgery. The procedure is expected to sideline him for 4-6 weeks, dealing a massive blow to a Hurricanes offense that is arguably the most prolific in the country.

The good news is that Toney could still return this season, potentially in the College Football Playoff if Miami maintains its momentum and earns a spot. That’s the positive takeaway from an otherwise devastating development.

Pat McAfee Reacts to Injury

ESPN’s Pat McAfee reacted to the news Thursday during the latest episode of the “Pat McAfee Show.”

“This is tough for a team that just got No. 1 in the CFP. Running it back after losing in the national championship last year,” McAfee said on Thursday. “You have two guys for the top three Heisman Award and one of them now is one of the greatest players we’ve seen in college football missing extended time down the stretch… college football is weeping because of this. Everybody but Notre Dame.”

Malachi Toney has a high ankle sprain and will have surgery.. The timeline for return from this injury is typically at least four weeks.. Absolute heartbreaker for Miami #PMSLive https://t.co/HOw6K5pi7U — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2026

Toney’s 2026 Season With Miami

After Toney burst onto the scene as a true freshman last year, he took another step forward as a sophomore. He and transfer quarterback Darian Mensah have also developed a dominant connection, and both have put themselves in contention for the Heisman Trophy.

Toney will now fall out of the Heisman race, but his production highlights the challenge Miami faces without him. He caught 73 passes for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns through this point in the season and averaged 14.1 yards per catch.

Some of the players who will have to step up in his absence will include Cooper Barkate and Daylyn Upshaw, along with running backs Mark Fletcher and Javian Mallory.