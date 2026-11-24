Kyle Whittingham finally gave Michigan Wolverines fans something to celebrate on Saturday.

The Wolverines upset previously undefeated No. 4 UCLA 18-16 in triple overtime, and fans rushed the field at Michigan Stadium.

That good feeling didn’t last long, however.

On Monday — five days before his first trip to Columbus — Whittingham revealed that one of Jim Harbaugh’s signature traditions is gone. And it went over about as well as you’d expect in Ann Arbor.

Kyle Whittingham Admits Michigan Ditched ‘Beat Ohio’ Practice

Harbaugh started the “Beat Ohio” practice period in 2021 — a 9-on-7 drill run every week of the season to keep the Buckeyes on his players’ minds. Michigan beat Ohio State that year for the first time since 2011 and kept winning through 2024.

Sherrone Moore kept the drill after taking over. Whittingham hasn’t. When he was asked about it at his weekly press conference, he said the name is gone but the focus isn’t.

“We don’t call it the ‘Beat Ohio’ practice period, but we’ve definitely spent time on it — meeting time, on-field time, obviously the signage in the building,” Whittingham said. “It’s present every single day of the year. That’s something that has not changed, and we continue to emphasize it.”

Whittingham also insisted he understands what this game means.

“You’d have to be living in a cave not to know the importance of this game,” he said. “The biggest rivalry in all of college football, without a doubt. I mean, it’s not even close.”

The problem is that Michigan fans have heard this kind of thing from Whittingham before. At Big Ten Media Days in July, he drew backlash for downplaying the role of hatred in the rivalry.

And his first season hasn’t bought him much patience. The Wolverines (6-5) lost five of seven games after a 3-0 start, including a 15-6 home loss to Michigan State on Nov. 7 that got offensive coordinator Jason Beck fired the next day.

Dave Portnoy, Media Rip Kyle Whittingham’s Ohio State Comments

The reaction to Whittingham’s remarks was swift — and brutal.

“This is going over very well with the Michigan fanbase this morning,” On3’s Andy Staples posted on X.

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini was a little more measured, but not much.

“On one hand, the honesty is appreciated. On the other, I’ve never seen a coach pass up so many layups as Whittingham has this season,” Vannini wrote.

FOX Sports’ Aaron Torres didn’t hold back at all.

“Kyle Whittingham either: 1. Is the worst public speaker ever 2. Has early onset dementia (no sarcasm),” Torres posted.

Then there’s Michigan superfan Dave Portnoy, who has been calling for Whittingham’s firing for weeks. The Barstool Sports founder posted “He can’t come back” after the comments.

That’s nothing new for Portnoy. After the Oregon loss, he said he wanted Michigan “to lose every game by 1000 the rest of the season so we have no choice but to fire Whittingham.” He didn’t even want fans celebrating the UCLA win.

Whittingham isn’t giving himself much margin for error. Michigan has just a 10.8% chance to beat Ohio State, according to ESPN’s FPI, when the Wolverines visit the Buckeyes at noon ET Saturday on Fox.