Ex-NFL Safety, All-American Calls Michigan’s Bryce Underwood ‘Hard to Watch’

The Michigan Wolverines fired up new critics Saturday. This time during and after their abomination against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. And the most targeted Wolverine wasn’t coach Kyle Whittingham, but quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Fans and analysts ragged on the past five-star signing. Including a former NFL safety and college football All-American who used “hard to watch” to describe Underwood.

The Former NFL Player who Called out Bryce Underwood

Count former USC star safety and former league defender Su’a Cravens as a big critic of Underwood.

Cravens fired off this take on the social media website X, formerly Twitter, during Michigan’s 20-14 loss. But he also went after whoever rated and felt Underwood was five-star material.

“Whoever graded Underwood as a 5-star QB should be interrogated for their reasoning and waterboarded,” Cravens posted. “This is hard to watch man.”

Cravens even responded to one fan’s take in the post: Highlighting how Miami star wide receiver turned Heisman Trophy possibility Malachi Toney was a three-star during most of his prep career.

“Lets you know how bad the grading system is,” Cravens added.

Cravens starred at USC from 2013 to 2015 and was a former five-star himself out of high school in Vista Murrieta of California’s Inland Empire. He became a second-team All-American in 2015 before leaving early for the NFL Draft. He went on to suit up for the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos, playing his final season in 2018 before turning to a media personality career in LA.

More Critics Emerge for Bryce Underwood

Even local media members called out Underwood.

Fox 2 Detroit morning anchor Ryan Ermanni spoke out about Underwood but called out why he’s really staying on the field.

“This is where NIL has destroyed college football. The only reason Bryce Underwood is not on the bench right now is because of how much money he’s making,” Ermanni posted on X.

College football analyst for Pro Football Network Cam Mellor went after Underwood too. Particularly highlighting one errant throw that shows panic from Underwood.

“I mean, at least give your receivers a chance to make a play, Bryce Underwood,” Mellor posted.

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic and Dan Wolken of Yahoo! Sports rose as two more calling out the Michigan QB. Mandel took to X to convince a change behind center for Whittingham. Wolken posted how Underwood “just isn’t it” for this Wolverines team.

State of Michigan During Big Ten, College Football Playoff Race

The Wolverines land on turbulent ground here.

Now they must hope lots of external factors can play into their favor for the following: A shot at the Big Ten title or sneaking into the College Football Playoffs.

Michigan winning out and going 10-2 could still help. But they would need to be at least the fourth-best team in the Big Ten to be considered by the committee.

Whittingham might now need to consider making changes to salvage whatever is left of the season. That includes entertaining the idea of finding a new spark on offense with an ex-NFL player and multiple media personalities calling out Underwood.