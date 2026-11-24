The final week of Mid-American Conference football is spread out, which means the contenders to make the MAC title game will all have their outcomes trickle in at different times with a lot on the line.

There are technically still five teams alive in pursuit of the two spots in the championship game: Western Michigan, Buffalo, Toledo, Ohio and Miami.

The first step toward determining who plays in that game comes Tuesday night when Western Michigan hosts Miami in Kalamazoo.

WMU was known more widely by college football fans early this season for their role in the shocking Michigan one-second-left upset avoidance.

But the Broncos have managed their business well in conference play, only losing to Toledo to enter Tuesday night with a 6-1 record in the MAC.

Miami (Ohio) technically isn’t eliminated with a 5-2 MAC record, but they’d need a lot of help even with a win at WMU.

There’ll be more to break down later in the week, but here’s what you need to know about Western Michigan’s tiebreaker scenarios specifically.

Western Michigan MAC Tiebreaker Scenarios

While it seems like technically Western Michigan may have a path to missing even with a win over Miami, the overwhelming likelihood is all that the Broncos need is a win over the RedHawks to make the MAC title game.

“Looking like there’s basically no scenario where WMU wins over Miami (OH) tomorrow night and isn’t in the MAC title game,” Mitten Football’s Andrew Graham wrote on X on Monday. “MAC hasn’t officially confirmed afaik but the conf. oppo win % can’t change enough in 1 week to keep WMU out, if my math is right. That’s in a three-way tie scenario where Buffalo wins, too, btw — obviously if the Bulls lose it’ll just be WMU vs. the Toledo/Ohio winner at Ford Field. In a three-way tie, the Toledo/Ohio winner would impact whether WMU faces the Bulls or the winner of Toledo/Ohio.”

Ohio University’s student newspaper, The Post, adds this:

“The Broncos’ path to Detroit starts with a win over the RedHawks Tuesday night. If they get the job done, they may hope Ohio wins Friday over Toledo. Toledo winning makes the Broncos’ path blurrier but not impossible. Western Michigan might hope for a Buffalo loss that would send them toward a rematch with the Rockets. The Broncos currently have the clearest path to the title game with 41 of 64 total outcomes going their way. If Western Michigan were to lose to Miami, it is not immediately out, but its fate is in the hands of Ohio and Akron, who would need to win Friday afternoon.”

Western Michigan has more hope than most here, with chances of getting in even with a loss.

They’re much better served just winning the game.

What About Miami (Ohio)?

WMU’s opponent on Tuesday night, Miami, needs a win to have any chance at the MAC title game.

“The RedHawks would win a four-way tiebreaker between themselves, Buffalo, Western Michigan and Ohio,” The Post writes. “They may need all three of those teams to lose this week to set up a matchup with Toledo and head to the MAC title game for the fourth straight year.”

For Miami, it’s simple — “so you’re telling me there’s a chance.”